The Young Bucks Reveal One Key Trait That Helped Make Adam Page A Star In AEW
Adam Page is a multiple-time champion in AEW, the current AEW World Champion, and has been a part of some of the most memorable matches and moments in company history. The Young Bucks saw that success coming early in Page's career.
During a new interview with Justin Barrasso, The Bucks talked about Page's success in pro wrestling. They opened up on what it meant to see him win the world championship a second time at All In this year, but revealed he always had one key trait that made him destined for greatness.
Page had a great attitude.
“Hangman was young, handsome, and unexposed. He had the right attitude. That is so important in wrestling. If you’re a joy to work with and collaborate with, then more people will want to work with you. But most importantly, he had all the tools, instincts, and talent.”- The Young Bucks (h/t Drainmaker)
The Young Bucks and Adam Page have been attached to one another since they worked together in Bullet Club for both ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling prior to creating AEW in 2019.
In AEW, The Bucks and Page have been on the same side, but also at odds with one another on multiple occasions. At AEW Revolution 2020, Page teamed with Kenny Omega against The Young Bucks in a tag team match. That bout is still critically claimed as not only one of the best matches in AEW history, but one of the best tag team matches of all time.
A hidden smile at AEW All In: Texas
Page won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at All In this year and The Young Bucks worked hard during that match to make sure it didn't happen. The Bucks interfered on Moxley's behalf, but were thwarted by Page and a parade of other helping babyfaces.
Because of their connection to Page, Matt Jackson said that he took a moment during the event to take in the fact that Page was becoming a huge star and even smiled when he won the championship.
“Being involved in the main event gave me the privilege to prop myself up on a guardrail and watch the finish. I covered my smiling mouth with my hand. So proud. He’s become bigger than even I ever expected.”- Matt Jackson (h/t Drainmaker)
Page is set for a very big weekend in London. At AEW Forbidden Door 2025, Page will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF in the show's main event.
Other announced matches for the show include Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship, a Lights Out Steel Cage Match between The Death Riders and Team Will Ospreay, Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship, and much more.
