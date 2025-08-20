Moné, Fletcher, Tanahashi Among Major Names Announced For RevPro 13th Anniversary Weekend
Forbidden Door weekend just got a lot more star-studded.
In addition to the AEW and NJPW co-promoted tentpole event on Sunday in the O2 Arena, British promotion Revolution Pro Wrestling, also known as RevPro, will be celebrating its 13th anniversary with a two-night extravaganza in London's Crystal Palace.
Notable names from AEW and NJPW have been announced for both nights, but night one is a collaborative effort with NJPW, ROH, and CMLL to present Global Wars UK on Friday, August 22nd. Today, a Wild Card All-Star Tag Team Match was announced on RevPro's social media accounts.
NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi will team up with AEW's Katsuyori Shibata and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, as well as RevPro's Michael Oku and Zozaya, to take on AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, CMLL's Hechicero, Robbie X, and Cowboy Way.
Tanahashi, Shibata, and Oku are all former RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champions and Fletcher is a two-time former RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Champion. The match will also mark the first time that Tanahashi and Shibata, once named by NJPW as the Three Musketeers alongside Shinsuke Nakamura, have teamed together since 2016.
Also announced was a major women's match for the RevPro 13th Anniversary show on night two. RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion Mercedes Moné will join forces with Kanji and Dani Luna and face the Cut Throat Collective. The Cut Throat Collective was formerly led by AEW star Alex Windsor, who is making a one-night return to RevPro to realign with former teammates Nina Samuels and Safire Reed.
This match has been brewing for weeks since the Cut Throat Collective attacked Mercedes Moné at the RevPro Summer Sizzler following her successful title defense over Safire Reed. Kanji made the save to even the odds but it was clear the war between the two sides had only just begun.
The six-woman tag team match will serve as a preview for the TBS title 4-way match at Forbidden Door London this Sunday, featuring Moné, Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and a representative from STARDOM.
Tickets for both nights of the anniversary event are still on sale, and the events will be live-streamed on RevPro On Demand.
RevPro Global Wars UK Card - Friday, August 22, 2025 (Announced)
Jushin "Thunder" Liger will be inducted into the RevPro Hall of Fame
Chris Ridgeway vs. Blue Panther
Persephone vs. Alexxis Falcon
Connor Mills vs. Yuya Uemura
Jay Joshua vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Young Guns vs GYV for the RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuyori Shibata, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Michael Oku, and Zozaya vs. Kyle Fletcher, Hechicero, Robbie X, and Cowboy Way
RevPro 13th Anniversary Card - Saturday, August 23, 2025 (Announced)
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Zozaya
Michael Oku vs. Leon Slater
Nino Bryant vs. Robbie X for the RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship
Connor Mills and Jay Joshua vs. Cowboy Way in the Great British Tag League Finals
Mercedes Moné, Kanji, and Dani Luna vs. Alex Windsor, Nina Samuels, and Safire Reed
Ricky Knight Jr. vs Sha Samuels for the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship
