AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, and Live Blog (4/15/26)

Coming off a huge AEW Dynasty PPV over the weekend, this week's Spring Break Thru episode of Dynamite is set to be a big one.

At the end of Dynasty, MJF was still the AEW Men's World Champion. MJF defeated Kenny Omega with a Heatseeker to win the match and retain his belt. MJF will defend that title on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite because Darby Allin called his shot.

Like MJF, Allin was also victorious at Dynasty. Allin defeated Andrade El Idolo and the stipulation was if he won, he would get a world title match. At Dynasty, Allin revealed that he would be taking his title shot this week in his home state of Washington.

"If I'm not ready now, I'll never be ready!"@DarbyAllin gets fired up ahead of his AEW World Title Match vs @The_MJF tonight – and much more on the latest #CloseUp with @ReneePaquette, out now on the AEW YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/LXwVL86sQt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026

Will Darby Allin be able to do the impossible and win the world championship? How will MJF be physically after a grueling title defense on Sunday? We'll find out on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Another championship will be on the line this week when Willow Nightingale defends her TBS Championship against Kamille. Kamille made her return to AEW during the Dynast pre-show and attacked Nightingale from behind. Willow wasn't happy with that and immediately challenged Kamille to a title match.

Willow Nightingale | All Elite Wrestling

In other action this week, the new TNT Champion, Kevin Knight, will put his title on the line against Claudio Castagnoli. When Castagnoli is in the match, The Death Riders aren't far behind. Will Knight be able to hang onto the title he just won and overcome interference?

Speaking of The Death Riders, Jon Moxley was successful at AEW Dynasty and retained his AEW Continental Championship against Will Ospreay. It was Ospreay's first PPV match since returning to the company from neck surgery. What will Ospreay have to say about the loss? Is his rivalry with Moxley and The Death Riders over?

Finally, Chris Jericho lost to Ricochet at Dynasty, but will be on hand to talk about it and his return to AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite. On the show, Jericho is scheduled to be interviewed by Renee Paquette and should provide insight into his future AEW plans.

AEW Dynamite Results

Check back at 8pm EST for full results and highlights from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

MJF vs. Darby Allin for AEW World Championship

Kevin Knight vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the TNT Championship

Willow Nightingale vs. Kamille for the TBS Championship

Chris Jericho will be interviewed by Renee Paquette