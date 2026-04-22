Will Ospreay Explains What He Wanted to Achieve During AEW Return Match

Will Ospreay made his return to AEW PPV at the Dynasty event earlier this month. His match was a hard-hitting affair with Jon Moxley and Ospreay said he wanted to achieve a specific goal during that bout.

Ospreay has been away from AEW since last summer. The AEW star took a hiatus from the business in order to manage a serious neck injury. Ospreay had neck surgery to repair the injury and reports indicated that he may need to alter his action-packed in-ring style moving forward.

During a new interview with The Sportster, Ospreay talked about his in-ring return on PPV and said that he wanted to prove something specific in his match against Jon Moxley at Dynasty.

Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling

"I set such a high volume of pay-per-view standard and pay-per-view quality matches before I got hurt," Ospreay said.

"I wanted to come back and still be able to reassure people that pay-per-view Billy Goat is still one of the best wrestlers in the world. I feel like I proved it once again. It’s super scary because it still doesn’t feel like my head. I’m still getting used to this new neck that I’ve got now. So it’s a test, but so far I feel like I’ve been able to do all the old things that I did beforehand.”

Ospreay lost his return match to Moxley at Dynasty. In AEW storylines, Moxley and his Death Rider faction injured Ospreay's neck, which forced him to take the time away to heal. As soon as he came back to the company, Ospreay targeted Moxley and The Death Riders for revenge.

Will Ospreay set for revenge on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode AEW Dynamite, Ospreay is scheduled to be in action. Last week, Ospreay was attacked by his former United Empire faction-mate, Mark Davis. This week, Ospreay will go one-on-one with Davis.

Other announced matches for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite include Darby Allin vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW Men's World Championship. Last week on the show, Allin defeated MJF to win the world title for the very first time. Allin earned a shot at the championship by beating Andrade El Idolo at AEW Dynasty.

Will Ospreay | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

MJF will certainly have something to say about that loss given that he was put in the title match against his will. MJF has been the world champion in AEW since the beginning of the year.