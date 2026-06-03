AEW Dynamite Preview (6/3/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Dynamite is back to its normal runtime, but there's no shortage of high stakes action.
RUSH has been on an impressive, undefeated streak in AEW since April. He's been clear about his intentions to challenge for the AEW World Championship, originally confronting Darby Allin but changing his focus to MJF after the events of AEW Double or Nothing.
The champ accepted the challenge last week on AEW Dynamite/Collision as his first defense of MJF's third reign as AEW World Champion. What will happen when the Devil and the Bull lock horns?
Friends or foes?
After Kevin Knight's shocking heel turn at Double or Nothing, his JetSpeed teammate, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, attempted to convince him that the attack on Darby Allin was not the man that Speedball knew his tag team partner to be. In response, Knight leveled his teammate with a lariat and uranage.
Speedball is done trying to appeal to the Jet's "better" nature and instead laid down a challenge for the gold around Kevin Knight's waist. The former friends-turned-foes will face off tonight for the TNT Championship. Can Speedball bring Knight's recently inflated ego down a notch, or will Kevin Knight be able to close the JetSpeed chapter of his career definitively?
The Owen Hart Tournament continues
Another set of former friends will clash when Will Ospreay and Mark Davis meet in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Men's Tournament. Ospreay defeated Samoa Joe in a quarterfinal match at AEW Double or Nothing, while Davis eliminated "Jungle" Jack Perry from the bracket last Wednesday on Dynamite/Collision.
The last time Ospreay and Davis wrestled each other, Ospreay lost via referee stoppage. Can he get revenge tonight and take one step closer to headlining AEW All In London?
Over in the Owen Hart Women's Tournament, Alex Windsor won't get an opportunity to prepare for her quarterfinal opponent. After the unfortunate injury suffered by Willow Nightingale, her spot in the tournament has been replaced by a wild card.
Who will step up in pursuit of an AEW Women's World Championship opportunity at Wembley Stadium, and will she be able to get past NJPW Strong Women's Champion, Alex Windsor?
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
Watch: TBS, HBO Max
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
- AEW World Championship: MJF vs. RUSH
- TNT Championship: Kevin Knight vs. Speedball "Mike" Bailey
- Owen Hart Men's Tournament Semifinal: Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis
- Owen Hart Women's Tournament Quarterfinal: Alex Windsor vs. Wild Card
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Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling