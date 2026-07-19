How to Watch AEW Redemption 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
Kenny Omega knocked off MJF at AEW Beach Break to become a two-time AEW Men's World Champion, but he's not just going to sit back and wait for his scheduled title defense against Will Ospreay at All In London this August.
The Best Bout Machine actually gave his opponent some props following his victory by accurately pointing out that MJF did not shy away from defending his coveted triple-B, and Omega has vowed to continue that trend with the more traditional AEW Men's World Championship belt now around his waist.
Enter TNT Champion Kevin Knight, who stepped up to Omega to collect on the world title shot that was promised to him when MJF was still the champion. Even though Kenny felt absolutely zero obligation to pay off Max's debts, Omega agreed to face The Jet at AEW Redemption with the title on the line. In large part, to prove to Knight that aligning himself with Don Callis was a massive career misstep.
The AEW Women's World Championship will also be up for grabs on Sunday, July 26 inside the Bell Centre in Montreal. Thekla is looking to clear her path to All In London when she faces Willow Nightingale, who returned from a shoulder injury to win the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match to earn this opportunity.
Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis and Hikaru Shida will all be defending their respective championships as well, while Chris Jericho is set to resurrect his "Painmaker" persona to battle "The Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa in the next chapter of their bitter rivalry.
Here's everything we currently know about the inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view. Check back for updates, as more matches will be announced in the coming days.
AEW Redemption date:
Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
AEW Redemption start time:
Start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
AEW Redemption location:
Location: The Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
How To Watch AEW Redemption:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.
AEW Redemption card (Announced):
- Kenny Omega (c) vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW Men's World Championship
- Thekla (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship
- Cage & Cope (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship
- Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. ROH Men's World Champion Bandido for the AEW International Championship
- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Maya World for the TBS Championship
- Mark Davis (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship
- "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a No Holds Barred Match
- AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxely & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino