AEW Dynamite Results (7/22/26): Kevin Knight Leaves Kenny Omega a Bloody Mess

The final hype for the first-ever AEW Redemption PPV event was front and center on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kevin Knight has a massive weekend on the horizon. At AEW Redemption, Knight is scheduled to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship. Prior to that opportunity, Knight had to defend his TNT Championship against Darby Allin in the opening contest on this week's show.

Kevin Knight defeated Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship. Knight and Darby battled all around the ringside area, with Allin crushing Knight with a massive splash from the ring post to the announce table area. Allin had momentum in the match, but Knight used the TNT Championship belt to his advantage.

Knight smashed Allin in the back with it, which slowed Allin on the top rope. Knight then tossed Allin off the top rope before connecting with his signature top rope splash for the victory.

After the match, The Don Callis Family poured into the ring and Knight was interviewed by Renee Paquette. He said he would win the world title at Redemption and he wouldn't need The Don Callis Family to help him. That comment caused tension. Kyle Fletcher got in Knight's face and said he wouldn't need help at Redemption against Bandido either. The two stared one another down as the rest of the family looked on.

Kyle Fletcher | AEW - AllEliteWrestling.com

Brodido defeated Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada in a tag team match. Bandido got the victory for his team, but he got that win over Fletcher, who he'll face for the AEW International Championship at Redemption. Bandido won the match with the 21 Plex, but Bandido got the chance to hit that move because Okada accidentally hit Fletcher.

After the match, Okada pleaded with Fletcher and said he was sorry. Fletcher was livid and blamed the loss entirely on Okada. The Don Callis Family tried to attack Brodido in the ring, but Andrade El Idolo ran out to even the odds and stop it. He's scheduled to challenge Mark Davis for the National Championship at Redemption.

Before @TheDonCallis Family has a chance to attack Brodido, @AndradeElIdolo evens the odds!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/MnxxGWydxo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2026

In women's division action this week, Thekla and Willow Nightingale met face to face ahead of their world title match on Sunday. Mick Foley hosted the segment with both women on the entrance ramp. Thekla made fun of Willow for always smiling. She accused Willow of wearing a mask to the ring each day.

Nightingale responded by saying that Thekla's toxic act was fraudulent. Both laid out why they would win on Sunday at Redemption, but it was Thekla that told Willow she would need to keep smiling when she was beaten and bloody. Both women argued, and Mick Foley tried to get in between them. Thekla slapped Nightingale and then smashed her face with the microphone. It appeared as if the brawl was on between both women, but Thekla ran away as soon as she lost momentum.

The Toxic Spider @Toxic_Thekla uses Mick Foley to try and get one over on @WillowWrestles.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3ZRo3Cxkog — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2026

Jay White defeated Clark Connors by submission. The rivalry between The Dogs and The Bang Bang Gang is still sizzling. White beat Connors with a vicious chokehold. After the match, David Finlay ran down to the ring and attacked White from behind. The Bang Bang Gang ran out for the save and then stared down The Dogs.

In the tag team division, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage rule as the champions. On Sunday at Redemption, the legendary duo will defend their tag team gold against PAC and Claudio Castagnoli. Cope and Cage cut a promo backstage this week, but were then assaulted by PAC and Castagnoli. PAC told them that they bit off more than they could chew at Redemption.

#AEW World Tag Team Champions @Christian4Peeps and @RatedRCope were addressing last week’s chaos when @BASTARDPAC and @ClaudioCSRO struck from behind!



The warning ahead of #AEWRedemption was loud and clear!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FwVXVtypFl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2026

The women's tag team championships were on the line this week. Divine Dominion defeated Sisters of Sin in a No Disqualification Match to retain the titles. This match featured weapons like tables, chairs, and kendo sticks, but it was Divine Dominion's power that won out in the end.

Megan Bayne smashed Skye Blue through a table with a vicious chokeslam. Julia Hart attempted to lock Bayne in a submission right after, but Bayne countered the submission into a spinning tombstone. Divine Dominion then hit a double chokeslam on Hart for the win.

#ANDSTILL! What a match!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Luw0rRUNVL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2026

In the main event of the night, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley defeated The Don Callis Family in a Trios Match. The action was good in this match, but the babyfaces got the win relatively easily. Not without team controversy. Ospreay and Omega won the match with a V-Trigger and Hidden Blade combination.

During the match, Omega accidentally slipped up and got in the way of Moxley. After the match, the two men argued and Ospreay tried to calm things down between his two friends. Omega accidentally pushed Ospreay down and then the madness began. The Young Bucks ran out and started brawling with Moxley, which led to Ospreay brawling with them too.

HIDDEN BLADE/V-TRIGGER COMBO GETS THE WIN!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/gZTMW6biY5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2026

As the brawl went on, Omega was attacked by members of The Don Callis Family, but he countered it and set Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta up for a V-Trigger. Omega went for the move, but Kevin Knight ran down and smashed him in the face with the TNT Championship as he nearly hit it.

Omega bled from the forehead as Knight stood over him in the ring. The show went off the air as Knight held up his title and the AEW Men's World Championship.

Will it be "Jet 2 Belts" after #AEWRedemption THIS SUNDAY?!



Watch the #AEWDynamite replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/8SsblVa4VB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2026

AEW Dynamite Results

Kevin Knight defeated Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship

Brodido defeated Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada

Jay White defeated Clark Connors

Divine Dominion defeated Sisters of Sin to retain the AEW Women's World Championship in a No DQ Match

Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley defeated The Don Callis Family in a Trios Match