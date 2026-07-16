Several Championship Matches Now Official for AEW Redemption

The inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view is just 10 short days away, and the card is starting to fill up.

Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite took place inside MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and it's appropriate that Titletown is the nickname for Boston, Massachusetts as several championship bouts were made official for Redemption during the show.

Kenny Omega defeated MJF last week during Beach Break to become the new AEW Men's World Champion, and his celebration on last night's show was interrupted by his scheduled All In London opponent Will Ospreay. Assuming Kenny is able to make it to Wembley Stadium with the gold still around his waist.

"The Jet" is calling his shot for an AEW World Championship Match at #AEWRedemption!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7hbuMPziOu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

Omega and Ospreay were discussing their upcoming match in London when reigning TNT Championship Kevin Knight wedged himself into their conversation. The Jet told both men to pump the breaks on their Wembley dreams and called his own shot for AEW Redemption.

The Best Bout Machine accepted his challenge with the hope that he would come to Montreal alone and prove to the world that he is good as he claims to be. The match was later made official by AEW President Tony Khan.

Cage & Cope successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles on Wednesday night, but moments after they defeated Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta, they were attacked by the rest of The Death Riders and The Dogs. Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang then hit the ring to make the save, but Cage & Cope were rightfully pissed off.

"Claudio, you keep sticking your stupid, bald, ugly f**king face in our business."



EXCLUSIVE: After the Death Riders jumped the AEW World Tag Team Champions on #AEWDynamite, @RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps have called out Claudio + PAC for #AEWRedemption! pic.twitter.com/8YYQyIPZFK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

In a digital exclusive, Cage & Cope issued a challenge for Claudio Castagnoli and PAC to meet them in Canada on Sunday, July 26, and that match was officiall announced on social media a little while later.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Mark Doyle Wednesday night, which means his quest to take down the Don Callis Family one member at a time will continue at Redemption. His victory made him the No. 1 Contender for Mark Davis' National Title.

Speaking of the Don Callis Family, it was also announced Wednesday night that Kyle Fletcher will be defending his newly won AEW International Championship at Redemption against ROH Men's World Champion Bandido.

AEW Redemption card (announced):

Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight | All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega (c) vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW Men's World Championship

Thekla (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Bandido for the AEW International Championship

Mark Davis (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship

Cage & Cope (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

"The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa