Several Championship Matches Now Official for AEW Redemption
The inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view is just 10 short days away, and the card is starting to fill up.
Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite took place inside MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and it's appropriate that Titletown is the nickname for Boston, Massachusetts as several championship bouts were made official for Redemption during the show.
Kenny Omega defeated MJF last week during Beach Break to become the new AEW Men's World Champion, and his celebration on last night's show was interrupted by his scheduled All In London opponent Will Ospreay. Assuming Kenny is able to make it to Wembley Stadium with the gold still around his waist.
Omega and Ospreay were discussing their upcoming match in London when reigning TNT Championship Kevin Knight wedged himself into their conversation. The Jet told both men to pump the breaks on their Wembley dreams and called his own shot for AEW Redemption.
The Best Bout Machine accepted his challenge with the hope that he would come to Montreal alone and prove to the world that he is good as he claims to be. The match was later made official by AEW President Tony Khan.
Cage & Cope successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles on Wednesday night, but moments after they defeated Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta, they were attacked by the rest of The Death Riders and The Dogs. Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang then hit the ring to make the save, but Cage & Cope were rightfully pissed off.
In a digital exclusive, Cage & Cope issued a challenge for Claudio Castagnoli and PAC to meet them in Canada on Sunday, July 26, and that match was officiall announced on social media a little while later.
Andrade El Idolo defeated Mark Doyle Wednesday night, which means his quest to take down the Don Callis Family one member at a time will continue at Redemption. His victory made him the No. 1 Contender for Mark Davis' National Title.
Speaking of the Don Callis Family, it was also announced Wednesday night that Kyle Fletcher will be defending his newly won AEW International Championship at Redemption against ROH Men's World Champion Bandido.
AEW Redemption card (announced):
- Kenny Omega (c) vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW Men's World Championship
- Thekla (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship
- Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Bandido for the AEW International Championship
- Mark Davis (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship
- Cage & Cope (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship
- "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino