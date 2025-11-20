AEW Dynamite Results [11/19/25]: Mercedes Moné Unifies ROH Women's World TV Title

The CEO has done it again.

Mercedes Moné solidified her reign as the ROH Women's Television Champion when she defeated Red Velvet in the main event of an extended edition of AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night.

Just days before she challenges for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear, Ultimo Moné kept her current championship collection at 13 by hitting a very impressive looking avalanche lung blower on Red Velvet.

Will this be the scene at #AEWFullGear, THIS SATURDAY?!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay on @SportsOnMAX RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/K6eKrr820Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

Kris Statlander was on commentary to scout out her opponent for this Saturday, but being in such close proximity to Mercedes backfired by the end of the show. Moné interrupted her own championship celebration to hit Stat Daddy with a Meteora off the announce table and then she locked her in the Bank Statement.

It was a great ending to an action-packed edition of AEW's flagship program. Two more tag teams advanced to the semifinals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin also took massive steps toward bringing the new National Championship to the Hurt Syndicate, and Hangman Adam Page sent a major message to Samoa Joe.

Here's everything you may have missed from the Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Match & Segment Results:

Bobby Lashley defeated Ricochet to become the No. 1 entrant in the AEW National Championship Casino Gauntlet Match at Full Gear. Instead of squaring up to fight, Ricochet grabbed a mic to start talking smack to the Boston crowd. He just kept rambling until Lashley got fed up and yeeted him over the top rope. Bobby beat that man to a pulp for a few minutes before hitting the spear to pick up a squash victory.

Samoa Joe delivered a message to Hangman Adam Page ahead of his match with Katsuyori Shibata later in the night.

Before stepping into the Steel Cage with @SamoaJoe at #AEWFullGear, Hangman Adam Page faces a massive test tonight against @K_Shibata2022!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ijLjKoRn46 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander defeated Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin and Darius Martin. This was a really fun trios match that had the crowd firmly behind Sky Flight throughout. The Bucks and the Walking Weapon were never really on the same page, but still picked up the win after Matt and Nick Jackson hit the TK Driver on Dante Martin. Alexander, who was the legal man, could have pinned him, but he chose to put him in the ankle lock for the submission victory instead.

Don Callis made his way into the ring after the match was over. He was accompanied by Mark Davis, Hechicero and Rocky Romero, and he wanted to know if Matt and Nick were officially ready to join the Don Callis Family. The Bucks were very hesitant to give an answer, which prompted Callis to remind them that AEW is a dangerous place. He said it would be a shame if what happened to Kenny Omega, happened to them.

That comment brought the former AEW World Champion down to the ring, steel chair in hand, but even with the equalizer Omega was unable to overcome the numbers disadvantage. After Alexander hobbled him with an ankle lock, Callis demanded The Young Bucks hit Kenny with a BTE Trigger as a sign of their initiation. Before they could do it, however, Jurassic Express ran down to the ring (armed with a shovel and a vacuum cleaner, oddly enough) and chased everyone off.

JURASSIC EXPRESS IS HERE TO CLEAN UP!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/rhasdqEAJR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

Renee Paquette spoke to the Babes of Wrath backstage. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale hyped up their up coming semifinal match with the Sisters of Sin in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Shelton Benjamin defeated Speedball Mike Bailey to become the No. 2 entrant in the AEW National Championship Casino Gauntlet Match at Full Gear. Another sensational match that saw the power of Benjamin win out over the agility of Bailey. Shelton appeared to have Speedball beat after a thrust kick, but referee Paul Turner claimed he kicked out. Benjamin immediately hit him with a German suplex, a running knee and another thrust kick to finally put him down.

Both Hurt Syndicate members, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, will now start the AEW National Championship Casino Gauntlet Match against each other this Saturday at Full Gear.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. Mox finally snapped his lengthy losing streak with the help of The Death Riders. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta both got involved in this one, which allowed Claudio to clock Orange Cassidy with a surprise pop-up upper cut. He was clearly unconscious already, but Moxley put him in the bulldog choke and the ref called for the bell.

Kyle O'Reilly hit the ring after the match and put Moxley in the ankle lock. He refused to let go, no matter how many times Garcia and Yuta kicked and punched him. The Death Riders were eventually able to pull him out of the ring. O'Reilly then grabbed a mic and issued a challenge for a No Holds Barred Match at Full Gear, where Kyle promised that he would make Mox tap out again.

Brodido cut a backstage promo where they vowed to successfully defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR at Full Gear.

Timeless Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeated Alex Windsor and Riho to advance in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament. The Timeless Love Bombs showed some wear and tear from Blood & Guts last week, which helped Windsor and Riho dominate much of the match-up. Storm and Shirakawa battled back with dueling hip attacks that allowed Toni to hit Storm Zero on Windsor for the victory.

Double Hip Attack + Storm Zero gets the win for the Timeless Love Bombs!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KQGqM1QhJH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

Renee Paquette announced that the four teams in the semifinals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament will meet in a Four Corners Match at Full Gear. The winners will get to choose the stipulation in their semifinal match-up.

The Don Callis Family sprung a trap for Mark Briscoe. Kazuchika Okada and Hechicero attacked him from behind as he was participating in a duel backstage interview with Kyle Fletcher. Briscoe was vowing to make his family proud at Full Gear when he was hit from behind. Don Callis promised to make his kids orphans.

Hangman Adam Page defeated Katsuyori Shibata. The banged-up AEW World Champion picked up a hard-fought victory, much to the chagrin of Samoa Joe who was on commentary for the match. The Wrestler had Page in the ankle lock, but as he reached the bottom rope, his boot slipped off into Shibata's hands. Hangman then bounced off the ropes with a clothesline. He followed that up by putting his boot back on, hopping onto the ring apron and delivering the Buck Shot Lariat to score the win.

"I want you ... to remember what I did the last time I was locked inside of a Steel Cage with another man." Hangman sends a stark final warning to @SamoaJoe before their title match at #AEWFullGear, THIS SATURDAY!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/QRQzbtf7rK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

FTR and Stokely Hathaway cut a backstage promo. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler promised to cement their legacy Saturday at Full Gear when they defeat Brodido to once again become AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay to advance in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament. The makeshift team of Bayne and Shafir were able to survive the always impressive tandem offense of the OG AEW women's tag team and scored an impressive win after The Problem locked Anna Jay in Mother's Milk. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa appeared on the big board after the match and promised Jon Moxley he'd piss blood after witnessing what they do to his team in the semifinals.

A video package aired that featured Kris Statlander. The AEW Women's World Champion again pleaded with Mercedes Moné to channel all of her focus on her ahead of their match at Full Gear.

"Focus on me."



The AEW Women's World Champion @CallMeKrisStat has words for her #AEWFullGear opponent @MercedesVarnado!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yMVm1WZjYa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

Kazuchika Okada defeated Máscara Dorada. Even though he was not the winner, this was a showcase match for the former CMLL Universal Champion. He nearly pulled off the upset of the AEW Unified Champion on multiple occasions as Okada really struggled to connect with the Rainmaker. It wasn't until he pulled out Takeshita's Raging Fire, that he was able to land the big lariat and put Dorada down for the three count.

The victory for Okada earned the Don Callis Family a shot at the CMLL World Trios Championship at Full Gear. It will be The Rainmaker, Hechicero and Konosuke Takeshita taking on Sky Team. When Callis announced the return of The Alpha, Okada appeared to be less than pleased.

Mercedes Moné defeated Red Velvet to become the Unified ROH Women's World Television Champion, with Kris Statlander on commentary. Red Velvet had not wrestled in months, but she showed very little ring rust and put up a heck of a fight. It took Mercedes hitting an avalanche lung blower to finally put her away and unify their two titles. After the match was over, Moné sent a message to Stat Daddy by locking her in the Bank Statement.

