The Latest On Dr Britt Baker And Chris Jericho's Status With All Elite Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan has been making headlines left and right this week, and we have a couple more for you.

Khan was a guest on the Ariel Helwani Show Tuesday to promote Full Gear this weekend, and he was asked to give some updates on two of the biggest stars in his company.

Chris Jericho has not been seen on AEW programming since this past April, when he walked out on a TV time segment and left Big Bill and Bryan Keith to fend for themselves.

WWE has reportedly been interested in bringing the nine-time world champion back to the company with his AEW contract nearing its end. When asked point-blank if Jericho's deal was expiring soon, however, Khan did not give a clear answer.

"I would rather not get into that, but I also respect you asking about it," Khan said. "I absolutely hope we'll get Chris back in. And a star like Chris Jericho, you negotiate a certain number of dates and Chris has always been really great about being one of those wrestlers in AEW that when he's in, he's all the way in."

Khan said that Jericho is one of his favorite wrestlers and called him instrumental in launching AEW over six years ago. He was one of the first major free agent signings for the company and became the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Tony Khan gives more definitive answer on Dr. Britt Baker

Dr. Britt Baker | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker has yet to appear on television in 2025. Her last match was over a year ago at this point, and questions about her contract status have routinely surfaced with each passing month that she's been away from the company.

Reports came out over the summer that Baker was seeking an early release from her contract, which runs well into next year, but Tony Khan directly denied those claims to The Takedown on SI.

"Britt Baker is somebody that I love and respect," Khan told Ariel Helwani Tuesday. "I'm just looking for the right time with Britt and I've had really good talks with Britt."



Khan reaffirmed his respect for Baker's work ethic and her in-ring ability, and fell just short of guaranteeing her return. He spoke of her past injury history and alluded to some kind of medical concern playing a factor in her absence.

"Britt is gonna be back, I really believe, in AEW and I hope soon, but it's gonna be the right situation for her and everybody involved. And I wanna make sure she's a hundred percent and that's important to me. I really care about the health and wellbeing of all the wrestlers. And in Britt's case, I think she can come in and still be a huge part of AEW, and I expect she will."

Tony Khan will be holding a media call this Thursday afternoon ahead of Full Gear. The Takedown on SI will be taking part and will have any newsworthy stories covered for you.

