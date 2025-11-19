Tony Khan Addresses Potential Changes To AEW's PPV Format

AEW isn't changing how its fans watch its biggest shows.

The first episode of AEW Dynamite aired in October 2019. Many loyal fans expected the promotion to have switched to a cheaper and inclusive streaming subscription by now. AEW currently airs its pay-per-view events on HBO Max, and fans must pay $39.99 for each event.

AEW President, CEO, and Owner Tony Khan appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show Tuesday afternoon to discuss the promotion's current relationship with Warner Bros.

Will Ospreay and Schiavone | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Khan is "not sure"

After years of success on TBS and TNT, fans hoped AEW would adopt a system similar to WWE's old WWE Network format of $9.99 per month in exchange for all content, including their tape library and live events.

Khan's recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's YouTube channel has poured cold water on that idea, though.

“I’m not sure. It’s a good question. I think with AEW, something I’ve been really conscious of and tried to stay consistent with is maintaining great prices for families or friends to come and watch the shows at an affordable price. The pay-per-view price for AEW has been consistent since day one, it’s the same price it’s always been to order the pay-per-views.” Tony Khan on current PPV model

Khan emphasized the importance of continuing to make live shows affordable for people to attend in person. He also touted AEW's consistency with their PPV price and product, as every major show the company runs averages about 13 matches.

The AEW President took time to articulate how he tries to pack as much action into every show as possible without diminishing its quality, so every show is worth paying for.

AEW's relationship with Warner Bros is strong

Tony Khan | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite the lack of changes to their longstanding model, Khan raved about the current media rights deal AEW has with Warner Bros Discovery. Khan inked a long-term extension with Warner Bros in October 2024 to continue airing weekly episodes across TNT and TBS.

Khan believes the deal still makes a lot of sense for AEW, and it's because of this success that the promotion is unlikely to change formats.

"I think we have great model and we just signed a great media rights deal that I think even the most stringent analysts would say is a really strong deal for AEW and makes a lot of sense for us and also shows the faith that Warner Bros...have in AEW.” Tony Khan on current media rights deal

Khan on potential Warners Bros sale

Khan expects AEW's role under Warner Bros' umbrella to only grow despite the rumored possibility of its sale.

"It’s been six years of AEW, we’ve continued to become a bigger part of the Warner Brothers family so I feel like no matter what happens in the future, I think we will be a really important part of that family.” Khan on future with Warner Bros

AEW's next pay-per-view is AEW Full Gear airing live on pay-per-view through HBO Max this Saturday Nov. 22 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

