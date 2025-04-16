AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru Preview (4/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday! You know what that means.
A special Spring Break Thru edition of AEW Dynamite goes live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts as both the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments take center stage.
Beantown's own Mercedes Moné leads a stable of stars into MGM Music Hall Fenway. The reigning TBS Champion remains undefeated in singles competition in All Elite Wrestling, but she'll face arguably her toughest challenge yet as she goes one-on-one with ROH Women's World Champion Athena in the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup.
Over on the men's side of the bracket, Will Opsreay will battle Konosuke Takeshita in a potential Match of the Year candidate. These fierce rivals will face off in a singles match for the first time since AEW Revolution 2024, looking to follow up on that instant 5-star classic performance.
Can Will Ospreay make it two in a row over The Alpha and punch his ticket to the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Cup or will Takeshita even things up with a shot at the AEW World Championship on the line?
Hangman Adam Page could have a thing or two to say about who challenges Jon Moxley for the title at All In: Texas. He'll wrestle in his opening round match-up in the Owen Hart Cup, but he's drawn the wildcard. Hangman won't know who he's facing until they are introduced at Spring Break Thru. Who could the mystery man possibly be?
There are also two big title matches on the Spring Break Thru card tonight. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Syndicate will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Gates of Agony and the AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line as well.
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is stepping in tonight for the injured PAC, as the Death Riders defend their titles against The Opps. Will Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata handle business and walk out of Title Town with some gold of their own?
MORE: Tony Khan Responds To AEW Booking Criticism As Dynamite Surpasses WCW Nitro's TV Run (Exclusive)
Our Jon Alba had the chance to chat with All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan ahead of tonight's record-breaking episode of Dynamite. Check out their entire conversation in the video above and don't forget to subscribe to the The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel for more exclusive interviews, talk shows and more.
Here's everything you need to know about AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru:
AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru Location:
Location: MGM Music Hall Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV