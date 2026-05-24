AEW Double or Nothing 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW returns to New York City in front of a sold-out crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

AEW Double or Nothing was AEW's first official PPV in 2019, and tonight marks the seventh edition of the event.

The preshow "Buy-In" will be hosted by Renee Paquette and the newly All Elite legend, Mick Foley. The pre-show features card includes Divine Dominion versus Divine Dominion versus Zayda Steel and Viva Van, The Opps versus the Death Riders, and Boom & Doom and The Conglomeration versus Shane Taylor Promotions.

Headlining the show is Darby Allin versus MJF for the AEW World Championship in a title-versus-hair match, and Thekla defending the AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way match against Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander. The Owen Hart Men's and Women's Tournaments are also set to kick off with three quarterfinal matches.

Here's everything we know about AEW Double or Nothing in Queens, NY.

Darby Allin (c) vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship in a Title vs. Hair Match

Darby Allin (c) vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship in a Title vs. Hair Match | All Elite Wrestling

Darby Allin and MJF will clash in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing for a match that's been years in the making. Allin pulled off the biggest win of his career in Everett, WA, last month when he defeated MJF in under three minutes to become the AEW World Champion. The shocking match result sent MJF on a desperate spiral to regain the title, so much so that he agreed to put his hair on the line tonight if he can't defeat Darby Allin in a rematch.

Darby Allin has been on an unprecedented run since becoming AEW World Champion, successfully defending the title seven times in one month. However, his intense schedule as the champion has taken a toll on his body. Will he be able to withstand MJF, who is approaching tonight's match at full strength?

Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship

All Elite Wrestling

For the first time in AEW's history, the AEW Women's World Championship will be defended in a four-way match comprised solely of current and former champions. Thekla will have the challenge of defending the title against Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander, with the knowledge that she doesn't have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title.

Will the tense alliance between Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander crumble in the match? Who will walk out as the champion?

FTR (c) vs. Christian Cage & Adam Copeland for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in an I Quit Match

All Elite Wrestling

The third and final clash between FTR and Cage & Cope will be an I Quit match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. If Adam Copeland and Christian Cage don't win, they must disband as a team forever. Both teams are currently tied with one win each from their previous meetings.

After such a deeply personal rivalry that has involved the families and legacies of the participants, which team will walk out of Louis Armstrong Stadium with the gold and their legacy intact?

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

All Elite Wrestling

The bad blood between Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita is well-documented, leading to tonight's highly anticipated rematch between the Don Callis Family members at AEW Double Or Nothing. Their first match at AEW Worlds End ended with Okada as the victor in the semifinals of the Continental Classic, but Takeshita's abandonment of Okada in their tag match versus the Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty led to tonight's clash.

Who will gain the upper hand and the Continental title?

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the AEW Continental Championship

All Elite Wrestling

On Wednesday, Kyle O'Reilly went to a time limit draw with Jon Moxley in an eliminator match to earn a shot at the AEW Continental Championship at Double or Nothing. Before his injury in late 2025 put him on the shelf for months, O'Reilly defeated Moxley in a No Holds Barred match at AEW Full Gear 2025, but a lot has changed since then.

Can O'Reilly pull off another win to win his first singles title in AEW, or will Mox be too much to overcome?

Jericho, The Elite, & The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand, The Don Callis Family, & The Dogs in a Stadium Stampede Match

All Elite Wrestling

Tonight's Stadium Stampede match will be the first since AEW All In London 2023, and the biggest in AEW history, with 14 total participants. Jericho and Ricochet have been feuding since before AEW Dynasty and have each recruited some of AEW's best to their respective sides. Jericho will be joined by The Elite and The Hurt Syndicate, while Ricochet has The Demand, The Don Callis Family, and The Dogs in his corner. What will happen in return of AEW's most unpredictable match?

Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe in an Owen Hart Men's Tournament Quarterfinal Match

All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe will share a ring for the first time in their careers in the first round of the Owen Hart Men's Tournament. While Ospreay rejected The Opps' invitation to join their ranks in favor of accepting training from the Death Riders, the Aerial Assassin has made it clear that facing Joe is a longtime dream of his, even though Samoa Joe has promised it will be a nightmare.

Can Ospreay take one step closer to main eventing All In London in his home country, or will Joe crush his hopes?

Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido in an Owen Hart Men's Tournament Quarterfinal Match

All Elite Wrestling

Swerve Strickland has been circling Bandido for weeks in hopes of putting an end to his rise to superstardom, even resorting to a surprise attack at ROH Supercard of Honor. Strickland will finally get an official one-on-one opportunity tonight in the Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinals, but Bandido promises to be the toughest challenge that the "most dangerous man in AEW" has ever faced. Who will advance to the semifinals?

Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa in an Owen Hart Women's Tournament Quarterfinal Match

All Elite Wrestling

After the unfortunate injury suffered by Willow Nightingale, Athena and Mina Shirakawa's Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinal match will take place at AEW Double or Nothing. Athena has been an insurmountable mountain to climb in Mina Shirakawa's career after Athena broke her hand at AEW All In Texas and defeated her at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025.

Will Mina finally get her revenge in the Owen, or will Athena crush her dreams of redemption at All In before they can come to life?

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 date:

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 location:

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, New York

How To Watch AEW Double or Nothing 2026:

Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 Card (Announced):

AEW World Championship Title vs. Hair Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. MJF

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW World Tag Team Championship I Quit Match: FTR (c) vs. Christian Cage & Adam Copeland (If Cage & Cope lose, they must disband as a team forever)

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Stadium Stampede: Jericho, The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and "Jungle" Jack Perry), & The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand, The Don Callis Family (Mark Davis and Andrade El Idolo), & The Dogs

Owen Hart Men's Tournament Quarterfinal: Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Men's Tournament Quarterfinal: Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido

Owen Hart Women's Tournament Quarterfinal: Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa

The Buy-In

Divine Dominion (c) vs. Zayda Steel & Viva Van in a 5-Minute Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

The Opps (HOOK, Anthony Bowens, & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli)

Boom & Doom and The Conglomeration vs. Shane Taylor Promotions in a 10-Man Tag Team Match