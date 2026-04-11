AEW Dynasty Predictions: Is Kenny Omega on the Same Level as the Devil?

It's a wrestling battle between good and evil as MJF defends his AEW Men's World Championship against Kenny Omega Sunday night at AEW Dynasty.

This headlining bout between The Devil and the God of Professional Wrestling is one of five championship matches that will take place in Vancouver that could re-shape the landscape of All Elite Wrestling ahead of the company's biggest show of the year later this summer.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to offer up their final thoughts and predictions for Dynasty, including what the long game is with Chris Jericho as he prepares for his return match against Ricochet.

You can get more in-depth analysis about each match by watching our predictions video above, and please subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel for access to all of our talk shows, reaction videos and exclusive interviews. We've recently had conversations with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Eddie Kingston and Taryn Terrell, and our chat with Kenny Omega will be available on Sunday, April 12.

Zero Hour: Alex Windsor vs. Marina Shafir

Alex Windsor vs. Marina Shafir | All Elite Wrestling

Marina Shafir appeared to be on the verge of breaking through as a singles star, but she has now suffered back-to-back losses to "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. Given the benefit of hindsight, the company probably should have continued her momentum by putting her over at AEW Revolution.

They have a chance to get her back on track against NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Alex Windsor, and both Blake and Zack believe she'll get the nod here. Tony Khan is also in the process of building up the Brawling Birds, and Rick can't see both members of the team losing at Dynasty (spoiler alert).

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Alex Windsor

Zack Heydorn: Marina Shafir

Blake Lovell: Marina Shafir

Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet | All Elite Wrestling

What exactly is going on with Chris Jericho? After a year away from the company, the man who is known for reinventing himself has decided to unearth a decade-old WWE gimmick. Granted, it was a very popular gimmick and perhaps that's the point.

When he left AEW last April, the audience very much had Chris Jericho fatigue. This feels like the start of an ultimate troll job to get fans to love him again, only for the real new version of Chris Jericho to emerge at a later date. Regardless, he'll get the win over Ricochet on Sunday and get cheered in the process.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Chris Jericho

Zack Heydorn: Chris Jericho

Blake Lovell: Chris Jericho

Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

Andrade El Idolo vs, Darby Allin | All Elite Wrestling

There's no denying that Darby Allin is a wildcard in the ring, which is exactly why MJF is shelling out good money to the Don Callis Family to help keep him away from the AEW World Championship. If Darby can defeat Andrade on Sunday, however, he'll earn a shot at Max's title.

If MJF is able to get past Kenny Omega at Dynasty, Darby Allin would make for a great next challenger. The only question is whether a Darby victory over Andrade would be too much of a spoiler for the end of the show. Andrade has scored some huge wins since his return to the company. Rick likes him to pick up another one to keep the main event result a bit more unpredictable.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Andrade El Idolo

Zack Heydorn: Darby Allin

Blake Lovell: Darby Allin

The Young Bucks vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

The Young Bucks vs. The Don Callis Family | All Elite Wrestling

Don Callis is taking a huge gamble by having Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita team up with each other on Sunday. It's plain as day that the disdain these two have for one another is as palpable as ever, and now they have to co-exist long enough to beat one of the best tag teams in AEW history.

This is one gamble that simply isn't going to pay off for the Don Callis Family, and it may prove to be the beginning of the end for Okada and Takeshita's tenure together under Don Callis. The Bucks will pick up the win and get themselves back in the mix for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: The Young Bucks

Zack Heydorn: The Young Bucks

Blake Lovell: The Young Bucks

TNT Championship Casino Gauntlet Match

TNT Championship Casino Gauntlet Match | All Elite Wrestling

Unfortunately, Kyle Fletcher's recent knee injury is going to keep him on the sidelines for the next several months, and he's had to vacate the TNT Championship. Tony Khan has booked this Casino Gauntlet Match to crown and new champion, with previous title holder Tommaso Ciampa earning the no. 1 position.

With The Protostar out of action, it would make sense to turn to Ciampa and let him have an extended run with the TNT Title. At the same time, Brody King has been on a quest for gold the past few months and now would be the perfect opportunity to give him the ball to run with for a while. The ensuing rivalry between King and Ciampa would be a blast to watch unfold.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Brody King

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Tommaso Ciampa

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Tommaso Ciampa

AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR vs. Cage & Cope | All Elite Wrestling

It has been nearly 25 years to the day since the last time Adam Copeland and Christian Cage held tag team gold together, as hard as that may be to believe, but they certainly appear to be on the brink of ending that streak this weekend in Vancouver.

This is a moment that wrestling fans have been waiting for since both Cage and Cope first signed with All Elite Wrestling, and pulling the trigger in Canada just seems right. That's not to say that this will be the end of the revenge plot against FTR, and that assumed continuance of this rivalry is the only reason why Zack is picking Dax and Cash to retain.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Cage & Cope

Zack Heydorn: FTR

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Cage & Cope

AEW Continental Championship Match

Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay | All Elite Wrestling

When this match was initially booked, the AEW Continental Championship was not up for grabs, which swung the odds heavily in Will Ospreay's favor. Now that the gold is on the line, it seems more likely that a non-finish is at play here. Everyone on our panel believes that a draw is on the table, but only Rick is willing to make the call.

Utilizing the Continental Championship rules would keep both competitors looking strong and the title around Mox's waist. It doesn't make much sense for Ospreay to become Continental Champion when he should be going after a bigger prize this summer. Expect the Death Riders and United Empire to get involved once the closing bell has rung.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Time Limit Draw

Zack Heydorn: Jon Moxley

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Will Ospreay

AEW Women's World Championship Match

Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter | All Elite Wrestling

The Toxic Spider has been on an absolute heater since she arrived in AEW, and now the reigning Women's World Champion is once again coming face-to-face with the very woman she attacked on her first night with the company.

Jamie Hayter is a former world champion in her own right, and winning the title for a second time would put her on track to return home to London this summer as a hero. Her body of work since coming back from injury has been impressive, and we expect another good showing against Thekla. However, we all expect the title to stay right where it is this weekend.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Thekla

Zack Heydorn: Thekla

Blake Lovell: Thekla

AEW Men's World Championship Match

MJF vs. Kenny Omega | All Elite Wrestling

This battle between good and evil is far more nuanced than what has played out on screen. While MJF is playing the role of the devil, there's no denying that he's been a catalyst for the company's recent success with the AEW Men's World Champion around his waist. There's an old saying, if it's not broken, don't fix it.

That's not to take anything away from Kenny Omega or his ability to carry a world title, it just seems like an odd time to switch around a working formula. We all expect MJF to hang onto his beloved triple-B well into the summer, before ultimately dropping the title at All In London.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: MJF

Zack Heydorn: MJF

Blake Lovell: MJF