Location For New AEW PPV Event Reportedly Revealed

AEW is adding to their PPV schedule in 2026.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that the new event Tony Khan is planning will be called Redemption, and it's tentatively scheduled to take place between the Forbidden Door show and the massive All In event this summer inside Wembley Stadium.

AEW has not officially announced a date for the event, but the timing above suggests it would fall sometime in July. The company has not officially added the show to its slate of big events as of yet.

According to a new report from Fightful, AEW is planning on hosting the first-ever Redemption PPV from Montreal, Canada. The company trademarked the name of the show on April 25. The report indicates that AEW will make an official announcement about Montreal within the next few weeks.

When AEW began in 2019, it started with only four core PPV events. Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear, and Revolution. Now, the company has almost monthly events on the calendar, including Forbidden Door, All In, Dynasty, WrestleDream, and Worlds End.

AEW will hit PPV at the end of next month with Double or Nothing, a signature event for the promotion, as it was the first event ever run under the AEW banner. Double or Nothing is scheduled to take place inside Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

Double or Nothing began to take shape on this week's episode of Dynamite

FTR | All Elite Wrestling

Two matches have been officially announced for Double or Nothing at this time. First, Kazuchika Okada will defend his AEW International Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. Both men are members of The Don Callis Family, but have been at odds with one another for months. The duo finally came to blows after Takeshita purposefully cost him and Okada a tag match at Dynasty against The Young Bucks.

The other announced match at this time for Double or Nothing is FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. FTR defeated Cope and Cage at Dynasty, but Copeland pitched a rematch on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Copeland called for a Street Fight against FTR and said that if he and Cage lost the match, they would have to be forced to retire as a tag team. The match was made official on this week's episode of Collision, but the stipulation was changed from a straight-up street fight into an "I Quit" street fight.