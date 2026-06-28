AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Though it began solely as an AEW and NJPW co-promoted event, for the first time, AEW x NJPW x CMLL x STARDOM Forbidden Door will be presented by four of the leading major promotions in the U.S., Japan, and Mexico.

Both interpromotional battles and high-stakes AEW-versus-AEW bouts can be found on tonight's card in San Jose, the first West Coast city to host a Forbidden Door event in the U.S.

The preshow "Buy-In" includes Divine Dominion versus Thunder Rosa and CMLL's Olympia for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. STARDOM's Maika will also be in action against Skye Blue.

At the top of the card is a triple main event featuring two Owen Hart Tournament finals and a 12-man steel cage match. Will Ospreay will face Swerve Strickland in the men's final, while Mercedes Moné versus Maya World is set for the women's final. Also, a Mark Briscoe-led team of The Conglomeration, Konosuke Takeshita and Darby Allin will take on the superteam of MJF and the Don Callis Family.

Here's everything we know about AEW/NJPW/CMLL/STARDOM Forbidden Door in San Jose, CA.

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland for the Owen Hart Men's Tournament Cup

All Elite Wrestling

Longtime friends (and occasional foes) Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland will meet in the ring once again for the Owen Hart Men's Tournament final. From coming up together on the independent wrestling circuit to clashing for the AEW World Championship at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 while Strickland was champion and even teaming up to defeat the Young Bucks at AEW All In Texas, the two men share a long history.

A lot of resentment has built up since Ospreay's return from injury, especially now that he's closely aligned with the Death Riders that he, Swerve Strickland, and "Hangman" Adam Page reluctantly joined forces to destroy last year.

With an opportunity to headline AEW All In London on the line and two of AEW's biggest stars willing to do whatever it takes to win, will Strickland return to the top of the mountain, or will Ospreay finally complete his ascension?

Mercedes Moné vs. Maya World for the Owen Hart Women's Cup

All Elite Wrestling

Maya World's Cinderella story in the Owen Hart Women's Tournament has been nothing short of remarkable. After being a last-minute replacement in the tournament for Sareee mere days after her brother's passing, Maya World quickly advanced to the next round.

She pulled off the biggest win of her career (so far), defeating her mentor, Athena, in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament before being attacked by Athena and her longtime idol, Mercedes Moné.

Even though Maya World studied Moné for well over a decade, the CEO has made it clear that she's not interested in being a teacher, she's playing to win. After losing all but one of her 14 belts in a matter of months, the defending Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner is determined to become the first person to win the tournament twice and take one step closer to winning the AEW Women's World Championship that has eluded her twice.

Who will win, Cinderella or CEO?

MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Andrade El Idolo, & Jake Doyle vs. Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, & Darby Allin in a Steel Cage Match

All Elite Wrestling

Citing his win over MJF in a Tables N' Tacks match last year as enough reason, Mark Briscoe has demanded an AEW World title shot. In doing so, Briscoe and MJF reignited their rivalry the bad blood has become too much to contain to the point that both men were forced to handpick teams for a steel cage match at Forbidden Door.

Briscoe leaned on his teammates in The Conglomeration, as well as Konosuke Takeshita and Darby Allin, while MJF aligned himself with the Don Callis Family.

Despite the temporary alliance, there's a lot of ongoing dissension within the team of MJF and the Don Callis Family, especially after the AEW World Champion accidentally punched Andrade El Idolo with his diamond ring on at the close of Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Will they be able to stay on the same page and overcome Mark Briscoe's more harmonious squad?

Thekla vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women's World Championship

All Elite Wrestling

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla has been vocal about getting "fired from Japan" since joining the AEW roster. This Forbidden Door season, she's made it her duty to declare war on her former promotion, STARDOM, going as far as to spit on the promotion's logo and fly out to Japan to reignite her rivalry with STARDOM president Taro Okada. Starlight Kid has stepped up to defend her company's honor and squash the Toxic Spider.

Can Thekla vanquish STARDOM's greatest defender, or will Starlight Kid shock the world in San Jose?

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

All Elite Wrestling

The first match announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was a rare clash between Kenny Omega and Zack Sabre Jr. Omega and Sabre have only met once in the ring previously, during NJPW G1 Climax 28 in 2018, but as the only two foreigners to ever win the G1 Climax tournament, they have a lot in common.

Both men hope a win over the other will propel them to their goals. Omega wants to reclaim the AEW World title, while Sabre Jr wants to be the first NJPW wrestler to hold an AEW title.

Which man will take one step closer to their goals with a victory tonight?

Shota Umino vs. PAC for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship

All Elite Wrestling

Eager to bring some gold of his own to the Death Riders, PAC issued a challenge to NJPW's Shota Umino for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Umino is a former protege of Jon Moxley and one of NJPW's top young stars.

He'll also need to keep an eye out for Gabe Kidd, who appeared at NJPW Dominion and shared his own intentions to regain the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Can PAC claim NJPW's second top title, or will Shota Umino defy the odds and retain?

Cage & Cope vs. The Dogs for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

All Elite Wrestling

Weeks ago on Collision, The Dogs defeated the Young Bucks to become the next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Since then, David Finlay and Clark Connors have been mocking Adam Copeland and Christian Cage on a weekly basis, making fun of "five-second poses" and unearthing relics from their legendary career as a team.

Cope & Cage are fed up and insistent on teaching The Dogs a lesson. Can they get it done and retain their first set of tag titles in 25 years?

Jon Moxley vs. Bandido for the AEW Continental Championship

All Elite Wrestling

Despite being ROH World Champion, Bandido still has yet to win singles gold in AEW. tonight, he aims to change that by challenging Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship. Alongside his tag team partner Brody King, Bandido was able to defeat Moxley and the Death Riders in tag team action. Can he repeat that success one-on-one under Continental rules to become champion?

El Sky Team vs. Young Bucks vs. Unbound Company

All Elite Wrestling

Three teams representing three promotions will collide for all the bragging rights at Forbidden Door. The new ROH World Tag Team Champions, CMLL's El Sky Team, three-time former AEW tag team champions, the Young Bucks, plus Shingo Takagi and Títan from NJPW's Unbound Company, are set to cross paths in an explosive three-way tag team match.

Which team will assert themselves as the very best of the Forbidden Door?

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 date:

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

AEW x NJPW Forbidden start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW x NJPW Forbidden 2026 location:

Location: SAP Center, San Jose, California

How To Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden 2026:

Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Card:

Owen Hart Women's Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Maya World

Owen Hart Men's Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

Steel Cage Match: MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Andrade El Idolo, & Jake Doyle vs. Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, & Darby Allin

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Starlight Kid

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Cage & Cope vs. The Dogs

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Shota Umino (c) vs. PAC

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Bandido

El Sky Team (Místico & Máscara Dorada) vs. Young Bucks vs. Unbound Company (Shingo Takagi & Títan)

The Buy-In

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships: Divine Dominion (c) vs. Thunder Rosa & Olympia

Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Maika vs. Skye Blue