AEW Forbidden Door Set to Go Head-to-Head With Major TNA PPV

All Elite Wrestling has announced the date and location for AEW Forbidden Door this summer, and it will fall on the same day as one of TNA's biggest pay-per-views of the year.

Earlier this month, TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva pulled multiple talents from announced and promoted upcoming matches that would have seen TNA and AEW wrestlers going head-to-head.

At the time, Silva cited "partner conflicts," but it was also reported that Silva was upset that a recent episode of Collision aired on the same night as iMPACT, cutting into the show's viewership.

It seems Silva is going to be very upset now, as not only is Collision once again airing on Thursday this week to seemingly avoid WrestleMania 42 this weekend, but AEW has announced that Forbidden Door will take place on June 28, the same day as one of TNA's biggest shows of the year.

TNA President Carlos Silva | TNA Wrestling - The Takedown on SI

AEW Forbidden Door will go head-to-head with TNA Slammiversary

All Elite Wrestling took to social media this afternoon, tweeting out that AEW Forbidden Door, the pay-per-view in partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, CMLL, and STARDOM, will take place at the SAP Center on Sunday, June 28, tweeting out:

"As reported by @mercnews, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling are bringing #ForbiddenDoor to San Jose, CA! The 5th annual event will feature the brightest stars from AEW, @njpwglobal, @CMLL_OFICIAL, and @we_are_stardom, LIVE from the @SAPCenter on Sunday, June 28," AEW said in a post.

This date coincides with TNA Slammiversary, also scheduled for June 28 on the other side of the United States at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

As reported by @mercnews, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling are bringing #ForbiddenDoor to San Jose, CA!



The 5th annual event will feature the brightest stars from AEW, @njpwglobal, @CMLL_OFICIAL, and @we_are_stardom, LIVE from the @SAPCenter on Sunday, June 28. pic.twitter.com/WnRlPoa2SQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026

Premium seating early access for Forbidden Door begins on April 21 at 10 AM ET. Regular tickets go on sale on Monday, April 27.

Was this Forbidden Door announcement a direct response from AEW to TNA?

This Forbidden Door announcement comes just one week after Carlos Silva pulled Nic Nemeth from a match against AEW's MJF at Create-A-Pro and Leon Slater from a match against Ricochet at a charity wrestling show at WrestleCon.

While this could all simply be a coincidence, it certainly feels like Tony Khan and AEW are firing back at Carlos Silva and TNA Wrestling by announcing an event that promotes partnerships with multiple companies going head-to-head with Slammiversary, which is known as one of TNA's biggest pay-per-views of the year.

While these two shows are scheduled to take place at opposite ends of the United States, this will certainly cut into Slammiversary's ticket sales and pay-per-view buys. So now the question remains, will TNA move Slammiversary to Saturday? Or will these two companies go head-to-head on pay-per-view later this summer? We'll find out soon enough.