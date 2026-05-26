AEW Announces Brand New PPV Event In Canada

AEW is adding a new PPV event to its slate of big shows in 2026.

On Tuesday morning, the company announced that it would bring its brand new AEW Redemption event to Montreal this year on July 26. The show will take place from inside the CentreBell. Tickets are set to go on sale on June 1. AEW Insiders will get special presale access.

AEW Redemption will take place between two previously announced PPV events. AEW Forbidden Door is scheduled for June 28 and the annual AEW All In event will take place on August 30 from inside Wembley Stadium.

There aren't matches scheduled for either of these shows, but we know the winners of both Owen Hart Cup tournaments will challenge for their respective world championships at All In.

🇨🇦 MONTREAL 🇨🇦



As announced by the Toronto Sun, AEW is returning to Canada this Summer with a BRAND NEW PPV: #AEWRedemption!



This inaugural event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 26th at the @centrebell in Montreal, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/WcDZ5ws06c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2026

AEW is coming off a critically acclaimed Double or Nothing PPV event from this past weekend. The show featured multiple premier-level matches and two major title changes.

In the main event, MJF defeated Darby Allin to win the AEW Men's World Heavyweight Championship. Allin hit wild moves, including a Coffin Drop from the top of the entrance ramp, but was not able to secure the victory to retain his title.

The opening contest at Double or Nothing was an "I Quit" Street Fight between FTR and the team of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships. The match had all the violence that it promised, with both sides using barbed wire, tables, and even a flaming table.

In the end, Beth Phoenix assisted Copeland and Cage to help secure the victory. Dax Harwood quit the match when Copeland was using "Spike" on his head. Copeland and Cage won the tag titles for the first time in over 20 years.

AEW will nearly run monthly PPV events in 2026

Tony Khan | All Elite Wrestling

AEW began with the Double or Nothing PPV event in 2019. When they launched, they had three core events in addition to that show: Full Gear, Revolution, and All Out. Now, the company has nearly one major PPV each month.

The full slate of shows includes those four pillars, AEW Dynasty, AEW Forbidden Door, AEW All In, AEW WrestleDream, and AEW Worlds End. AEW Redemption will be the company's tenth PPV this year.

Over the weekend and during the Double or Nothing media scrum, Tony Khan hinted at a possible addition to their PPV calendar next year and one that would run during WrestleMania while that show is in Saudi Arabia.

Khan didn't give any official details about the show, but says that it would be plausible to run one.