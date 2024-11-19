AEW Full Gear 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
Can Orange Cassidy put an end to Jon Moxley's violent reign of terror?
The wrestling world finds out on Saturday as Cassidy challenges Moxley for the AEW Heavyweight championship in the main event of AEW Full Gear from the Prudential Center in Neward, N.J.
The feud began after Moxley thrashed Bryan Danielson at October's AEW WrestleDream to win the gold for the fourth time. One of the people who attempted to save Danielson from the savage post-match attack from the Death Riders was Cassidy but he got dispatched by the group.
Since then, Moxley and his stable have run roughshod over the entire AEW roster. But Cassidy is the one who is defending the honor of the company. An all dressed in black Orange Cassidy told Moxley on the Nov. 13 edition of AEW Dynamite that the title represents everything about the organization.
Moxley and Cassidy have wrestled twice in the past on pay-per-view. Moxley won the first match in the headliner at AEW All Out 2023 to win the International belt. The rematch occurred at the 2023 Full Gear. This time around though, it was "Freshly Squeezed" who exited with the International strap back around his waist.
Something's got to give in the rubber match. Who gets the job done?
MORE: Swerve Strickland Posts Cryptic Injury Update
Also on the show, Mercedes Mone defends the TBS Women's Title against Kris Statlander, Bobby Lashley makes his AEW wrestling debut against Swerve Strickland, MJF takes on Roderick Strong and much more.
Here is everything you need to know about AEW Full Gear 2024.
AEW Full Gear 2024 start time
Date: Saturday, November 23 Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
AEW Full Gear begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The card is expected to last around four hours.
How to watch AEW Full Gear 2024
North America: Triller, PPV.com, YouTube, Local Cable and Satelitte PPV Providers Everywhere but North America: Triller, YouTube, PPV.com, Main Event, Sky
Where is AEW Full Gear 2024?
AEW Full Gear takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.