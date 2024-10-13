WrestleDream 2024: Jon Moxley Wins The AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion.
In what was a hard-fought and often vicious battle between Moxley and AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream, Moxley was victorious after Danielson passed out in a choke submission. The Tacoma audience was hot for Danielson -- the hometown favorite -- but fell silent as the referee called for the bell and ended his title run.
After the match, Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Pac continued to beat Danielson up as the audience booed. Wheeler Yuta ran out to save his former Blackpool Combat Club member, but turned on Danielson to join up with Moxley and his new group.
Yuta suffocated Danielson with a plastic bag as various members of the AEW roster including Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Jeff Jarrett, Private Party, and others ran to the ring to help, only to be beaten up by the rogue group. Danielson was taken out of the ring on a stretcher as the PPV went off the air.
After winning the AEW World Championship at All In in August, Danielson said he would defend the championship for as long as he can. However, he confirmed that once he lost the title, he would retire as a full-time wrestler.
Jon Moxley is now a four-time AEW World Champion -- the most in company history. Moxley returned to AEW prior to the All Out PPV this year after a short absence. Moxley, now the company's biggest heel, has made overtures about something bigger happening around him and his new character. Nothing significant took place during the show or the attack to close the show to further that message.
