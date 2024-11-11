Jon Moxley Calls AEW Goals The "Most Ambitious Things I’ve Ever Attempted"
Jon Moxley has been the WWE Champion, the AEW World Champion, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has wrestled Brock Lesnar, and been slammed through glass windows, but all of that pales in comparison to what he's doing now in AEW.
In a new interview with New York Post Sports, Moxley talked about his new direction for AEW and called his new goals "the most ambitious thing he's ever attempted."
“My goals going forward are probably the most ambitious things I’ve ever attempted,” Moxley said. “And you know, logically on paper, one would say they would probably be impossible, but we’re going to do it. We’re going to accomplish those things.
“There’s just a lot of noise in the world, and sometimes, you really got to do something drastic to really get everybody to stop what they’re doing and look in your direction to make a point, and I’m absolutely not afraid to do that."
Moxley is the current AEW World Champion, but took drastic measures to secure that spot in order to move his goals for the company forward. Moxley viciously choked fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, Bryan Danielson, with a plastic bag and declared war on the entire company. At AEW WrestleDream, Moxley beat Danielson for the world championship.
Moxley has aligned himself with Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Wheeler Yuta and has run roughshot over the company -- taking out Dark Order, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and others as they work to restore AEW in their vision.
Moxley has a date with Orange Cassidy on the AEW calendar and will defend his world championship against him at the Full Gear PPV event on November 23. This week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley is scheduled to "Seize the Superstation" on AEW Dynamite.
