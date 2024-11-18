Swerve Strickland Posts Cryptic Injury Update
AEW star Swerve Strickland posted a cryptic update to Twitter/X on Monday morning and suggests he's suffering an injury.
Strickland took to X and wrote, "These Hurt Syndicate beatings take a toll," before dropping in a shot of an x-ray of his shoulder.
The Hurt Syndicate Faction, made up of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP attacked Strickland after he defeated Lio Rush on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
MVP had attempted to secure Strickland for the faction, but was denied. After a match between Shelton Benjamin and Strickland -- which Strickland won -- Lashley appeared and attacked Swerve. As of now, Strickland is scheduled to face Lashley in a one-on-one match at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night.
MORE: AEW Licenses Legendary 90's Band Song for "Full Gear"
Full Gear airs live on PPV on Saturday November 23. In the main event, Jon Moxley is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy. Other matches include Jay White vs. Adam Page, a fatal four-way for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship, MJF vs. Roderick Strong, Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship, and more.
AEW has not made an official comment on a potential Strickland injury and the match is still listed as a "go" for the PPV.
