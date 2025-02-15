AEW Grand Slam Australia Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
There is a big fight feel in Brisbane, Australia tonight!
AEW Grand Slam Australia is going out coast-to-coast Saturday night from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre as soon as the NBA All-Star Game festivities have wrapped up for the evening.
Several big title matches are on the card, headlined by Mariah May defending her AEW Women's Championship against Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné putting her TBS Title up for grabs against the upstart Harley Cameron.
Buddy Matthews also has the opportunity to win Championship gold in front of his own countrymen and there are two grudge tag team matches on the docket as well!
Here is everything we know about AEW Grand Slam Australia:
AEW Women's World Championship Match
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and Timeless Toni Storm is prepared to rain down a sea of fury tonight on Mariah May. The Glamour sunk to the lowest levels in order to win the AEW Women's Championship back at All In London. While she may earned Toni's respect in the process, Mariah May is not immune from the firestorm that's coming her way at Grand Slam Australia. Will she survive or with Toni Storm become a four-time AEW Women's Champion?
AEW Women's TBS Championship Match
This is a match-up on paper that heavily favors the TBS Champion. Mercedes Moné is undefeated since arriving in AEW, while Harley Cameron has just one televised win under her belt outside of ROH. Cameron is riding a different kind of momentum into Grand Slam as she's quickly captured the hearts of the AEW faithful. Can Harley pull off the stunning upset or will she feel Mercedes' wrath aboard the 'Moné Train'?
AEW Continental Championship Match
It's the best of Japan going against the best of Australia as Kazuchika Okada defends his AEW Continental Championship against Buddy Matthews. With Malakai Black no longer All Elite, Matthews is stepping out of the shadows to prove he can stand toe-to-toe with some of the most elite competitors in professional wrestling. Okada hasn't shown his opponent much respect ahead of their clash tonight. Perhaps he'll act differently after the bell rings.
Brisbane Brawl Tag Team Match
What started out as a quest to rescue the AEW World Championship away from the Death Riders, has quickly dissolved into an ugly and personal battle between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland. Moxley has said Cope better pray that he shows mercy upon him tonight and chooses not to end his career by breaking his neck again. Ahead of his battle for the belt at AEW Revolution, Copeland has back-up as he teams with Jay White to take on Mox and Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl.
Omega Powers vs. The Don Callis Family
Speaking of personal. Hatred doesn't run much deeper than the disdain that long-time rivals Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have for Don Callis and the members of his family. They've decided to put their own issues aside for one night and partner up against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Omega and Ospreay are a dream team, but will they have enough in the tank to overcome the entire Don Callis Family that will no doubt be keeping a watchful eye on this one?
AEW Grand Slam Australia start time:
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT - Or immediately after NBA All-Star Saturday Night
Where is AEW Grand Slam Australia?
Location: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia
How To Watch AEW Grand Slam Australia:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Mariah May (c) vs. Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship
Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW Continental Championship
Adam Copeland & Jay White vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl
Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher
