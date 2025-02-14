Former TNA Star Josh Alexander Is Expected To Sign With AEW
One of the biggest free agents on the market appears to be nearing his next landing spot according to new reports.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select indicated Friday former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander could be on his way to AEW. Sapp notes sources in AEW and close to Alexander expect the company to be his eventual landing spot, if he hasn't signed with the promotion already.
Alexander's TNA contract expired Friday, and Sapp reports WWE sources indicated to him he had at least not yet signed with the company, even though it had hoped to work with him in the past.
MORE: Tony Khan On Harley Cameron's Success In AEW
The Takedown on SI can confirm there were at least creative discussions within the past several months about using Alexander in NXT as part of the TNA crossover, but plans never came to fruition. Alexander was once tag team partners with current WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Page, who also had a stint in AEW.
There was major movement for Alexander in the free agency market throughout the week. PWInsider reported Alexander was set to work with agent Barry Bloom, who represents members of The Elite among others in AEW.
The former two-time world champion had his contract extended by TNA last February, and he was written off of television earlier this month.
