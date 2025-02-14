Sexyy Red Was Reportedly Offered A Permanent Role As A Wrestler In WWE
Sexyy Red, WWE Women's Champion? It's not as a long shot as it might seem.
In a new interview with Dazed, it was revealed that Red was offered a role as a full-time and permanent pro wrestler for WWE. Because she thought she couldn't fully commit to the time and level of training that was needed, she opted for a guest spot on NXT instead.
Red took to the wrestling world and her role in NXT well and related pro wrestling to rapping.
“Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same,” Red said in the interview. “It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”
Sexyy Red appeared in NXT in May of last year for a special reveal. Red was tasked with showing off the brand new NXT Women's North American Championship belt, with the company holding a tournament to crown the first-ever champion who turned out to be Fallon Henley.
Fallon Henley will defend her NXT Women's North American Championship this weekend at NXT Vengeance Day against Stephanie Vaquer. Other announced matches for the show include Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans and Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory for the NXT Championship.
