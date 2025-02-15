WWE NXT Vengeance Day Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE NXT presents Vengeance Day live this evening from Washington, D.C.
The show is headlined by two big multi-person matches for the top prizes in the men's and women's divisions of NXT.
On the men's side, it will be a triple threat match for the NXT Championship as Oba Femi defends his title against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Femi won the title last month at New Year's Evil in a triple threat match against then-champion Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe.
Over on the women's side, NXT Women's Champion Giulia also won her title at last month's New Year's Evil show. She defends the belt tonight in a fatal four-way against Roxanne Perez, Bayley, and Cora Jade.
Fallon Henley will be defending the NXT North American Women's Championship against Stephanie Vaquer in a bout that seems like it could be ripe for a title change. Vaquer was able to defeat Shotzi on her way to this match. Will Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx get involved to help Henley keep her gold?
Former NXT Champion Trick Williams takes on Eddy Thorpe in a strap match. Thorpe is on a heel run where he recently failed to defeat Oba Femi for the NXT title. Now, he gets a chance to shine against the former champion in Williams.
In addition to all of this, the NXT tag team titles will be on the line tonight, and Je'Von Evans takes on Ethan Page.
Plus, former AEW star Ricky Starks made his shocking WWE NXT debut this past Tuesday night. Will he be in attendance tonight at Vengeance Day?
How to Watch WWE NXT Vengeance Day Tonight:
The show will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States. It will stream on Netflix internationally.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Start Time:
Time: 6 p.m.ET / 3 p.m. PT
Where is WWE NXT Vengeance Day:
WWE NXT Vengeance Day will take at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
When is WWE NXT Vengeance Day:
Date: February 15, 2025
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Match Card:
Eddy Thorpe vs. Trick Williams (Strap Match)
Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page
NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura
NXT Women's North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer
NXT Women's Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley vs. Cora Jade in a Fatal Four Way Match
NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Former TNA Star Josh Alexander Is Expected To Sign With AEW
Sexyy Red Was Reportedly Offered A Permanent Role As A Wrestler In WWE
Major Road To WrestleMania Matches Announced For Gunther, CM Punk And Seth Rollins
Triple H Surprises The Undertaker And Michelle McCool With Major Announcement Live On ESPN