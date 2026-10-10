AEW Grand Slam France Collision (10/10/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW's debut in France continues with the AEW Collision edition of AEW Grand Slam France.

The ongoing rivalry between Jericho and Nick Wayne will come to a head in the ring once again. Nick Wayne taunted Jericho for weeks before their first match on the September 16 edition of AEW Dynamite, urging the veteran to teach him something. Wayne won their first encounter, but the bad blood didn't end there.

Tonight, the two men will collide once again with a more confident version of Nick Wayne and an eager Jericho who is ready to avenge his previous loss. Who will walk out of Adidas Arena with the win?

Road to WrestleDream

Before defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight at WrestleDream, the Young Bucks must first put their titles on the line against a team that got the better of them earlier this year. The Dogs defeated the Young Bucks at Collision Summer Blockbuster in June, and now that the Young Bucks are the champions, David Finlay and Clark Connors are calling their shot. Can the Young Bucks retain their titles ahead of WrestleDream?

The fate of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships will also be decided in France. Former champions Divine Dominion will take on Sisters of Sin and the team of Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander in a three-way match to determine the number-one contenders for the women's tag titles. The current champions, The Brawling Birds, will be on commentary to scope out the competition and see their next opponents up close. Which team will stand next in line to take on the champions?

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty and "Speedball" Mike Bailey are looking to punch their own ticket to WrestleDream. They'll compete against each other in France for a spot in the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream for the AEW World Championship. Speedball shared their intentions with their United Empire teammate, Will Ospreay, to challenge for AEW's top prize next weekend in Orlando. Will Speedball turn those intentions into a reality by defeating Lee Moriarty?

Also on AEW Grand Slam France Collision

#AEWCollision Grand Slam France, TOMORROW, 10/10 at 8/7c on TNT & HBO Max!

AEW National Title: @AndradeElIdolo vs @TheOJMO

El Idolo has proven to be a fighting champion by taking on all challengers! Andrade collides vs British star Michael Oku for the gold, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/00dR43Pkf9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2026

Andrade El Ídolo has taken on challengers from around the world since becoming AEW National Champion. He'll clash with one of Europe's finest when he puts his title on the line against British independent star Michael Oku at Grand Slam France. With five successful title defenses under his belt, how will the champion fare in the sixth?

Dubbed the "Mixed Fight in Paris", the Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Willow Nightingale) will collide with their longtime rivals, the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir), once again. The Conglomeration has displayed a more serious edge in recent weeks. Will that trend continue in Paris?

AEW World Trios Champion Swerve Strickland will be in singles action against Shane Taylor Promotions' Carlie Bravo. Despite being a champion with The New Level, Strickland has struggled to stay focused since his rivalry with "Hangman" Adam Page was ignited before AEW All In London. Swerve Strickland and The New Level are set to wrestle Hangman and Brodido in a two-out-of-three falls match for the trios titles at WrestleDream. Can Strickland maintain his winning ways before then?

Swerve Strickland | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

How to Watch AEW Grand Slam France Collision Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Grand Slam France Collision Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Grand Slam France Collision Location:

Location: Adidas Arena, Paris, France

AEW Grand Slam France Collision Card (Announced):

Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. The Dogs

AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Ídolo (c) vs. Michael Oku

3-Way #1 Contenders Match for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships (The Brawling Birds on Commentary): Divine Dominion vs. Sisters of Sin vs. Wrathlander

WrestleDream Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Lee Moriarty vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Swerve Strickland vs. Carlie Bravo

Mixed Fight In Paris: The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders