AEW Grand Slam Returns to Mexico This Summer

All Elite Wrestling has announced the company's return to Mexico City, Mexico later this summer.

The second edition of AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will take place on Wednesday, August 5 from Arena Mexico, with the special edition of AEW Dynamite airing live on TBS and HBO Max in the United States, and on Fox Sports in Mexico.

Arena Mexico was also the host venue for the first-ever Grand Slam: Mexico, which took place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

🚨 ¡OFICIAL! 🚨



Las estrellas de AEW vuelven a la Ciudad de México en una noche que promete hacer historia.



📍 Arena México

📅 miércoles 5 de agosto

🎟️ Venta de boletos: sábado 6 de junio



¡Prepárate para una noche histórica de All Elite Wrestling en la Catedral de la Lucha… pic.twitter.com/MD7qUQoXrf — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 2, 2026

That show saw a massive 10-man tag team match in the main event, with The Beast Mortos, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and The Young Bucks emerging victorious over The Opps, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

Reigning AEW Men's World Champion MJF, Mistico, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, Mark Briscoe and then CMLL Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné all performed on the show as well.

AEW Grand Slam continues to evolve

Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

After being held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, for the first four years of its existence, the AEW Grand Slam special has evolved into a twice-a-year international event with rotating trips between Australia and Mexico.

The most recent edition of AEW Grand Slam: Australia took over the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney back in February, headlined by MJF successfully defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Brody King. Willow Nightingale and Australia native Harley Cameron also defended their AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

This was the show where "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo to become the No. 1 Contender for the AEW Men's World Championship and went on to lose to MJF in a Last Chance Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution. It is now the belief that Adam Page can never challenge for the title again, although company President Tony Khan has said that stipulation was more of a handshake agreement than anything legally binding.

As of this writing, no specific AEW stars have officially been booked for the upcoming Grand Slam: Mexico episode of Dynamite, but MJF, Andrade El Idolo, Thunder Rosa, Bandido, Místico and Máscara Dorada are front and center on the promotional material for the show.

Tickets for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico are set to go on sale Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) via the AEWTix website and Ticketmaster.

Additional information about the show will be made available in the coming weeks.

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