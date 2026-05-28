AEW Dynamite & Collision Results (5/27/26): MJF Celebrates Title Win, Knight Explains Heel Turn, The Owen Continues
As the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event concluded on Saturday night, Kevin Knight had shocked the world and attacked Darby Allin, after Allin's grueling AEW World Championship title loss to MJF in the show's main event.
Knight kicked off this week's episode of AEW Dynamite with an in-ring promo that addressed what he did to Allin. Knight said that he was simply taking Allin's advice to him. Knight said that Allin told him not to waste time. Night said he did just that when he attacked him.
Knight said that he told Darby Allin not to let him or the people down, but he did when he lost the world title to MJF at Double or Nothing. Knight said he was done trusting the process and was ready to take things into his own hands.
This brought out Knight's Jet Speed tag team partner, Mike Bailey. Bailey was visibly upset with Knight, but got to the ring and offered him a chance to rethink what he did. Bailey offered to shake Knight's hand and move on, but Knight denied him and then beat him up with the microphone. Later in the show, Bailey challenged Knight to a match.
As for MJF, he celebrated his AEW World Championship win over Darby Allin at Double or Nothing with a ceremony in the ring. MJF gloated about being one of only eight wrestlers to win the world title three times before the age of 30. Mark Briscoe broke up the party.
Briscoe cut a promo on MJF and then challenged him to a match for the world championship. MJF shot down the challenge and said that Briscoe wrestling for the world championship would be bad for business. MJF then left the ring, but was approached from behind by Rush.
Rush also wanted a title shot. MJF told Rush that he was more marketable than Briscoe was and granted the match for next week. Later in the show, Tony Khan made the match official.
The Owen Hart Cup Tournament continued with first round matches on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. In the show's main event, Mark Davis beat Jack Perry to advance. He's now scheduled to face Will Ospreay in the tournament semifinals.
Ospreay won his first match against Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing. In the other first round match this week, Brody King defeated Claudio Castagnoli. King will face Swerve Strickland next.
Elsewhere on the show, Will Ospreay had a tense moment with Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Footage of the trainer area at Double or Nothing was shown and Omega and Ospreay chatted as they got their treatment. Omega said he was concerned for Ospreay.
Omega told Ospreay he was worried about his new Death Rider acquaintances because they couldn't be trusted. Omega asked Ospreay why he didn't ask him for help. Ospreay responded by telling Omega that he wasn't around enough.
Later, Jon Moxley walked into the room and you could cut the tension with a knife. Moxley told Ospreay that he had the truck ready to go and Ospreay left with him.
Ospreay teamed with Jon Moxley and Pac to take The Rascalz during AEW Collision. Ospreay won the match for his team by submission with an arm bar.
Also, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland were on hand this week to celebrate their tag team title win over FTR. Cage and Copeland were about to hit their patented five second pose and passed out disposable cameras, so that fans could have "flash photography."
As they were about to pose, Cage and Copeland were destroyed by The Dogs. The Dogs beat them both to a pulp and left them laying in the ring. They then mocked the pose as the audience booed.
Kyle Fletcher opened the official Collision part of the night with a promo that explained why he turned his back on Konosuke Takeshita at Double or Nothing. Fletcher and Don Callis had a love fest together and he accused Takeshita of actively trying to tear The Don Callis Family down as Fletcher was trying to keep them together.
Takeshita interrupted and did so with The Conglomeration as backup. They rushed the ring, but The Don Callis Family and Fletcher exited.
In the Collision main event, Kris Statlander defeated Hikaru Shida in a Light's Out match. The fight was bloody and featured light tubes, steel chairs, and tables. Statlander got the victory after putting Shida through a table with a piledriver. Harley Cameron then ran down to the ring to help Statlander finish the match and get the pin.
AEW Dynamite and Collision Results
- Chris Jericho defeated Ricochet
- Rush defeated Brian Cage, Orange Cassidy, and Lio Rush
- Brody King defeated Claudio Castagnoli to advance in the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament
- TayJay defeated Anna Everett and Allie Katch
- Mark Davis defeated Jack Perry to advance in the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament
- Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and Pac defeated The Rascalz
- Andrade El Idolo defeated Ace Austin
- Kris Statlander defeated Hikaru Shida in a Light's Out Match
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn