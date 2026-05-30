Locker Room Reaction to Darby Allin's AEW World Title Run

Darby Allin had a brief but sizzling hot run with the AEW Men's World Championship.

Allin defeated MJF to win the championship on the April 15 edition of AEW Dynamite. It was his first-ever world title win in the company.

As champion, Allin vowed to be a fighting champion and he lived up to that declaration, successfully defending the title seven times and against some of the top talent that AEW has to offer. Allin beat Tommaso Ciampa, Konosuke Takeshita, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and others.

The matches were all tremendously violent in nature and featured many wild Darby spots, including dives off the AEW stage multiple times. Allin lost his championship back to MJF at Double or Nothing last weekend. He fought valiantly, but took a lot of damage in the match. In the end, he lost to MJF's headlock takeover after a devastating tombstone piledriver from the top rope.

Darby Allin AEW World Championship run was praised backstage

Allin's world championship was critically acclaimed by AEW fans, but what did the locker room of peers think?

According to a report from Fightful, Allin impressed during his time with the title. The report indicated that not everyone backstage was advocating for an Allin title run, but that he proved critics wrong in the end. The critics reportedly applauded Allin's effort to take the title run to another level.

Darby Allin | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

With MJF now the champion in All Elite Wrestling, a line of challengers has begun to form. Kevin Knight has made his intentions clear regarding wanting a world championship match, and both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay are on a path to receive future title matches as well.

On Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Rush officially secured a title match on next week's show.

This is MJF's third run with the AEW Men's World Championship. As he noted on Dynamite, he is only the eighth man in the history of pro wrestling to win the world title three times before the age of 30. Quite the achievement.

As for Darby Allin, he's a multiple-time TNT Champion in the company. He also had an AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship run alongside "The Icon" Sting. Allin and Sting were attached as partners from the first day Sting showed up in AEW in 2021, and the pair defeated The Young Bucks in what was Sting's final match ever.