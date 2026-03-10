AEW Launches International Streaming Service
Since late 2024, All Elite Wrestling has been uploading its content to HBO Max, giving access to live episodes of Dynamite and Collision as well as the library of past PPVs and events.
This deal with Warner Bros. Discovery wasn't available internationally to fans across the globe, resulting in the use of other services such as YouTube TV, Triller TV, and more to access AEW's vast library of content.
All Elite Wrestling's new streaming service
AEW has announced a deal with Kiswe to launch the brand new MyAEW, a streaming service for fans outside the United States and Canada that will be the international home for everything AEW.
The service features a ton of content, with a free live channel airing episodes of Dynamite 24/7 called Watch AEW. There are also two pricing tiers, the first being a $7.99 per month deal that brings live weekly programs, Ring of Honor's HonorClub TV, and ROH's PPVs.
The second tier, at $19.99 per month, includes the previously listed features plus AEW PPV shows for that month. There is also an annual subscription for $119.99, which gives you full access, including every AEW PPV during the year.
Kiswe is known for its services, Kiswe Connect and Kiswe Core, which are tools that help brands stream via their own platform. AEW's Tony Khan commented on the partnership.
"We are excited to partner with Kiswe for the launch of the new MyAEW platform. Kiswe has set the standard for digital content across all forms of sports and entertainment, and we are proud to have AEW alongside other leaders in this space as we continue to evolve the platform and best serve fans around the world."Tony Khan
Kiswe CEO, Glenn Booth, also commented on the partnership and working with AEW.
"AEW has an incredible vision for the future of their fan experience, and Kiswe is proud to be the technology partner powering it. MyAEW was built to become the central hub for the AEW community, directly connecting one of the most passionate fanbases in sports and entertainment to the content they love by giving them unprecedented access to the ring and beyond."Glenn Booth
The service is currently available to users to create an account and watch Dynamite's 24/7 streams. AEW and Kiswe have confirmed that more information regarding the platform will be announced in the near future.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ethan Schlabaugh is a news writer for The Takedown on SI. His journalism experience has seen him cover professional wrestling for outlets such as TheSportster, The Takedown and more. He has been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, dating back to his first experience with the WCW Nintendo 64 games, and that passion for the sport has remained many years later. He also writes feature articles for ResuraMag, where he focuses on mainstream Japanese promotions like Stardom and Marigold.