AEW Launches International Streaming Service

Since late 2024, All Elite Wrestling has been uploading its content to HBO Max, giving access to live episodes of Dynamite and Collision as well as the library of past PPVs and events.

This deal with Warner Bros. Discovery wasn't available internationally to fans across the globe, resulting in the use of other services such as YouTube TV, Triller TV, and more to access AEW's vast library of content.

MJF vs. Hangman Adam Page at AEW Revolution 2026 | All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's new streaming service

AEW has announced a deal with Kiswe to launch the brand new MyAEW, a streaming service for fans outside the United States and Canada that will be the international home for everything AEW.

The service features a ton of content, with a free live channel airing episodes of Dynamite 24/7 called Watch AEW. There are also two pricing tiers, the first being a $7.99 per month deal that brings live weekly programs, Ring of Honor's HonorClub TV, and ROH's PPVs.

The second tier, at $19.99 per month, includes the previously listed features plus AEW PPV shows for that month. There is also an annual subscription for $119.99, which gives you full access, including every AEW PPV during the year.

Athena, Billie Starkz and Diamante versus Maya World, Hyan, and Deonna Purrazzo main evented ROH/MPX Global Wars. | Ring Of Honor Wrestling

Kiswe is known for its services, Kiswe Connect and Kiswe Core, which are tools that help brands stream via their own platform. AEW's Tony Khan commented on the partnership.

"We are excited to partner with Kiswe for the launch of the new MyAEW platform. Kiswe has set the standard for digital content across all forms of sports and entertainment, and we are proud to have AEW alongside other leaders in this space as we continue to evolve the platform and best serve fans around the world." Tony Khan

Kiswe CEO, Glenn Booth, also commented on the partnership and working with AEW.

"AEW has an incredible vision for the future of their fan experience, and Kiswe is proud to be the technology partner powering it. MyAEW was built to become the central hub for the AEW community, directly connecting one of the most passionate fanbases in sports and entertainment to the content they love by giving them unprecedented access to the ring and beyond." Glenn Booth

The service is currently available to users to create an account and watch Dynamite's 24/7 streams. AEW and Kiswe have confirmed that more information regarding the platform will be announced in the near future.