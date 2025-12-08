AEW Legend And WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals High Praise Of Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer and WCW legend Sting had one of the most storied careers in pro wrestling history, but there is one company he is particularly grateful for giving him a great run.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion debuted in AEW in December of 2020, eventually coming back from his WWE retirement and wrestling 28 matches for Tony Khan's company (and an additional bout in NOAH).

He would go on to spend 2023 into 2024 as a true retirement run, hanging up his boots as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Darby Allin by defeating The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution last spring.

Speaking with Going Ringside, "The Icon" was asked about being able to perform for all of the major promotions across North America throughout his career. It was there that he made note specifically of his time in AEW.

“They’re all different in some ways," the 66-year-old said. "But the thing that I liked about AEW is, it just felt like my brand. It felt like home to me.”

Sting Gets a Second Chance to Retire

Sting has a rejuvenation run in AEW from 2020 through 2024. | AllEliteWrestling.com - AEW

Sting spent 13 years avoiding jumping to WWE following WCW's closure in 2001. He would go on to have a fruitful and memorable stint in TNA, becoming the biggest name to make the move to the company at that stage. He would eventually sign with WWE in 2014, debuting at Survivor Series and taking out Triple H. This would set them up for a WrestleMania match, a bout Sting would lose at WrestleMania 31.

He would return later that year to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, but suffered a back injury minutes into the match. It appeared this would be his final match, as he retired en route to going into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.

However, Khan and AEW had other plans, coaxing "The Icon" back into wrestling in 2020, with him stepping back into the ring to the surprise of almost everyone. Sting noted it was Khan's treatment of his comeback that made his AEW run enjoyable and special.

“He was the best," he said of Khan. "He was phenomenal. He treated me like gold the whole way through. Yeah, if it wasn’t for Tony, I wouldn’t have had the run that I had, and Darby, my partner.”

Sting has since appeared several times for AEW in a non-wrestling role and has served as a company ambassador.

Read The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Raw Preview (12/8/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Big E Just Went All-In On Oba Femi After WWE NXT Deadline

Does John Cena Regret His Ill-Fated Heel Turn This Year?

Lilian Garcia Finds True Love Thanks To Wild World Of Pro Wrestling [Exclusive]