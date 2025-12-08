WWE Raw Preview (12/8/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's hard to believe, but John Cena will retire from WWE in just six days time.

The man who has earned the right to face The 'Greatest of All-Time' in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event will be in Hershey, Pennsylvania for the go-home edition of Monday Night Raw.

Gunther defeated LA Knight in an exhilarating tournament final match-up this past Friday night on SmackDown. After injuring the Megastar's neck with a German suplex, The Ring General applied continued pressure until Knight was forced to tap out.

Moments after his victory, Gunther looked into the camera and promised that John Cena will suffer a similar fate this Saturday. He's vowed to make the 17-Time World Champion finally give up, and he'll send one final message to the entire WWE Universe later tonight.

Reigning Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will also be at the GIANT Center. With Hall of Famer Nikki Bella now in the rearview mirror, La Primera is searching for her next challenger, but she may not have to look too hard.

Liv Morgan clearly has her sights set on the championship belt that she used to wear around her waist. Will she step up to the Dark Angel later this evening, or is she just in the early stages of her plan to bring all the gold back to The Judgment Day?

STEPHANIE VAQUER 👀 LIV MORGAN pic.twitter.com/EjJ79cxJ0h — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

It'll be a busy night already for several members in the club house. Roxanne Perez has a one-on-one match with Lyra Valkyria, while Finn Balor is set to face off against Rey Mysterio. The World Tag Team Championship will also be on the line as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend their titles against the War Raiders.

Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso and LA Knight are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

World Tag Team Championship Match

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee want to be fighting champions. After successfully defending their World Tag Team Titles against the New Day last Monday night, they went straight to Raw GM Adam Pearce to request another match. The War Raiders lost the World Tag Team Championship to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 41, but never received a rematch for the gold. Erik and Ivar finally get their opportunity to become three-time tag champs later tonight.

Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

Finn Balor | WWE

Some rivalries seem destined to last forever, and as long as The Judgment Day remains affiliated with Dominik Mysterio, it appears that Dom's 'deadbeat dad' will always be a thorn in their side. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will take on Finn Balor tonight as he looks to get in line for a shot at his son's Intercontinental Championship, but he'll need to keep his head on a swivel. Not just for members of Judgment Day, but The Vision as well, following his altercation with Logan Paul last week.

Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria

RHEA & IYO...

FLAIR & BLISS...

BAYLEY & LYRA...

THE JUDGMENT DAY...



Is there anyone the Kabuki Warriors haven’t made enemies with? 😳



EVERYBODY WANTS THE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM TITLES! pic.twitter.com/JvridrxHXN — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

The WWE Women's Tag Team Division is absolutely on fire right now and there isn't a team that exists that isn't trying to position themselves for a shot at the Kabuki Warriors. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, along with Liv Morgan, stood tall after an all-out brawl broke out last week on Raw. The Prodigy will try to keep that positive momentum rolling tonight when she goes up against former Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in singles competition.

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE Raw Location:

Location: GIANT Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

WWE Raw Card:

Gunther to appear after winning The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will address what's next for her

Dragon Lee & AJ Styles (c) vs. The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

Big E Just Went All-In On Oba Femi After WWE NXT Deadline

Does John Cena Regret His Ill-Fated Heel Turn This Year?

Lilian Garcia Finds True Love Thanks To Wild World Of Pro Wrestling [Exclusive]