Chris Jericho Comments On Future As AEW & WWE Reportedly Vie To Sign Him

Chris Jericho is not tipping his hand one way or the other when it comes to his in-ring future.

The former WWE and AEW World Champion is reportedly weeks, if not days, away from becoming the hottest name on the free agent market, and it appears that the two biggest wrestling companies in the world are going to be after his services.

AEW President Tony Khan has publicly stated his desire to bring Jericho back. The 55-year-old has been with the company since day one, lending the former startup instant credibility and name recognition. He won the inaugural AEW Men's World Championship and held it for 182 days before dropping it to fellow WWE alum Jon Moxley.

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

"Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW. We’d always want to have him here," Tony Khan told Busted Open Radio earlier this fall. "I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done."

In the meantime, seven years removed from his last appearance with the company, WWE is reportedly interested in bringing Chris Jericho home for a retirement tour in 2026. There are some within WWE who are expecting him to sign once his All Elite Wrestling contract expires, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Jericho himself has now chimed in on the situation. The Nueve was a guest Tuesday morning on The Tim Weisberg Show on WBSM 1420AM, and he was asked point blank what's next for him in professional wrestling.

“You never know. I’m not done yet," Jericho said. "Still figuring out everything and we’ll see where I end up. I’m pretty sure you’ll see me in 2026 in a wrestling ring somewhere.”

Chris Jericho has been out of action since April

It's been months since wrestling fans have seen Chris Jericho in AEW. He last wrestled at AEW Dynasty back in April, where he dropped the ROH World Title to Bandido. His final appearance came on the ensuing episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho flipped out during his 'TV Time' segment, destroyed his set and left Bryan Keith and Big Bill to fend for themselves, saying he wouldn't return until they could prove to be winners.

While that may ultimately prove to be Jericho's farewell to the company that he helped put on the map, there's still an avenue for him to return to AEW. If WWE is only interested in giving him a John Cena-esque retirement tour in 2026, it's entirely possible Jericho turns down their offer.

Anyone who follows him on social media knows that he's gotten himself in tremendous shape during his AEW hiatus. If he feels he has more space on his bump card than WWE is willing to give him in a deal to return, perhaps he pushes off those retirement plans another couple of years. Time will tell.

