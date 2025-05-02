AEW & NJPW Reportedly Push Back On Mercedes Moné Creative Control Rumors
Mercedes Moné has been on an absolutely dominant stretch over the past year.
Whether she's been wrestled in AEW, NJPW, HOG, or Rev Pro, the CEO has not lost a singles match since returning from injury last May. Her reigns with both the AEW TBS Championship and NJPW STRONG Women's Championship are both approaching the one year mark.
The last time Four Belts Moné tasted defeat was back at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2023 when she called an audible mid-match and had Willow Nightingale beat her after she suffered a severe ankle injury.
Despite her undeniable star power and in-ring ability, Moné is consistently one of the scrutinized performers in professional wrestling. A very common talking point surrounding the WrestleMania main eventer is the notion that she has had “creative control” since arriving in All Elite Wrestling.
With each passing victory, unfounded claims bubble up to the surface that Mercedes has used said creative control to ensure that she had her hand was raised after the final bell.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now spoken to folks in AEW and NJPW, who flat out deny those rumors. The idea of Moné refusing to do the job for someone like a Harley Cameron or Athena is apparently ludicrous due to the fact that she's never even been approached about losing a match.
"Fightful Select reached out to sources in the know within AEW and NJPW who both denied that type of thing ever happened, and said they’ve never heard of her having creative control," Ross Sapp reported Thursday night. "Beyond that, a source familiar with both said “she hasn’t turned down losing, because losing hasn’t even been broached." Both companies had plans to push her heavily.”
Ross Sapp says that reps for AEW and NJPW chalk up Mercedes' own claims of having creative control to be largely in character statements.
Moné meantime, may soon be adding another belt to her collection. She'll face Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing later this month. A victory will earn her a shot at Timeless Toni Storm's AEW Women's Championship at All In Texas.
