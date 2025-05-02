WWE SmackDown Preview (5/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Just eight days remain until John Cena and Randy Orton battle it out one final time for the WWE Championship at Backlash.
Before he returns home to St. Louis, in an attempt to protect WWE's future and his family's legacy from Cena's dastardly retirement plans, the Viper will be in Des Moines, Iowa for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
These two men certainly turned some heads with what they had to say to each other one week ago. It's anyone's guess as to what Orton will have to get off his chest with the final chapter of his storied rivalry with the Never Seen 17-Time Champion about to draw to a close.
The more things change, the more they stay the same. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton barely had time to recover from her extremely physical encounter with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 before Nia Jax was back in her life. The Irresistible Force blindsided the champion last Friday night after her match with Jade Cargill and left her flat on her back with multiple leg drops and an Annihilator.
The former Women's Champion clearly still has a score she needs to settle with the Buff Barbie after being on the wrong side of a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt. Could these two be on a collision course for Backlash next weekend? Are Jade Cargill's title aspirations now on the backburner with Naomi still getting involved in her business?
Another question that we may or may not get answered on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown... does anyone really want the smoke?
The Street Profits are riding high after their stellar WWE Tag Team Championship victory last week. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins outlasted #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match that many fans and critics believe was one of the best matches in SmackDown history.
The Blue Brand has an very deep tag team division, especially now that former NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom have a new home on Friday nights. It will be interesting to see if the pair known as Fraxiom have the gumption to call next against the Street Profits so early into their SmackDown tenure, or if another team will step up to the plate first.
Aleister Black made his highly anticipated return to WWE last Friday night and tonight he'll wrestle in his first match for the company in well over four years. After silencing The Miz with one swift Black Mass kick across the face, the former NXT Champion will look to put the A-lister down again when they go one-on-one in Des Moines.
Last Friday was a great night for the House of Black. On the same night that her husband came back to WWE, Zelina Vega captured her first singles championship. Vega ended the reign of the inaugural Women's United States Champion and apparently sent Chelsea Green on a Presidential retreat in the process.
With Green firmly impeached, what's next for her Secret Hervice? Piper Niven or Alba Fyre could always attempt to run for office themselves or perhaps a completely new challenger will step up to Zelina Vega in Chelsea's absence.
Here's everything we know about SmackDown tonight in Des Moines, Iowa. Check back often for more updates.
Where can I watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa
WWE Smackdown Match Card (Announced):
Randy Orton appears ahead of Backlash match With John Cena
The Miz vs. Aleister Black
Stay tuned for WWE Smackdown results following the show.