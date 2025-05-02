Takedown Discussions: Can WWE Get More Heat On Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman?
The new alliance of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman has all the ingredients necessary to be the next great heel faction to run WWE, but there's been a noticeable lack of heat on the group thus far.
Even an assault on Sami Zayn, one of the company's premiere babyfaces, was met with 'one more time' chants Monday night on Raw as Breakker speared him into oblivion. Will the honeymoon phase soon wear off or could one major shift for Zayn prove to be the key to getting the WWE Universe to turn on Rollins and company?
Former NXT Women's Champions Roxanne Perez and Giulia appear to be on the verge of getting called up to the main roster, but is the WWE creative team doing a good enough job of presenting them like the stars that they are out of the gate?
Both Rusev and Aleister Black are officially back in WWE. The man formerly known as Miro has brought a new version of his AEW Redeemer character with him, while Black appears to be picking up right where he left off four years ago - at least from a character and presentation standpoint.
Aleister Black is likely to beat the Miz on SmackDown tonight, while Rusev is on the verge of crushing Otis this coming Monday night on Raw. But which Superstar has the higher ceiling based off what we've seen from them so far?
Check out this week's 'Takedown Discussions' with Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino, which airs every Friday morning at 9am ET. The guys will answer all these questions and try to have some fun in the process. Also, don't forget to subscribe to the Takedown on SI YouTube Channel to get all our exclusive interviews, talk shows and more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (5/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE Announces Major Premium Live Event Change For Australia
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Been Taken In By The Anoa'i Family In Real Life
Liv Morgan's WWE Hiatus And Plans For The Women's Tag Team Championships