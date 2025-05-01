Liv Morgan's WWE Hiatus And Plans For The Women's Tag Team Championships
Liv Morgan is on her way overseas to film scenes for a new major Hollywood production, if she hasn't arrived in Japan already.
The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been cast in Neon Films' Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, according to Deadline.
Morgan is set to play the mysteriously disappeared daughter of a politician in the crime drama and she's due to miss multiple weeks of WWE programming during the motion picture's principle photography phase.
The timing of her announced hiatus this week was questionable from a WWE creative standpoint, as Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had just won back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria the week before.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now heard that Morgan's break from the company will not be terribly long and there are currently no plans to strip the Judgement Day of the Women's Tag Team Titles.
The really good news for WWE fans who love watching the former Women's World Champion every week is that Liv Morgan is expected to be back on Monday Night Raw within the next month or so, according to Johnson. If not a bit sooner than that.
