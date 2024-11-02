AEW Original Marko Stunt Announces Retirement From Wrestling
AEW original, Marko Stunt, has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. The former member of Jurassic Express with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus announced the news with a social media message on Friday night.
"Today, I write this with a heavy yet grateful heart as I announce my retirement from professional wrestling," Stunt wrote. The decision was not an easy one, as wrestling has been the biggest part of my life for so long, filled with moments that have shaped who I am today. It was been an incredible journey -- one full of passion, sweat, tears, and unrivaled joy."
In the post, Stunt notes that he was advised by his doctor to prioritize his long-term health and that his body was battered throughout the years in the ring.
Stunt began his career in 2018 and worked for countless independent companies around the country before landing a spot at the All In event. Stunt impressed Cody and The Young Bucks and was booked for the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing event in 2019. Shortly after that he signed with the company.
Stunt spent the majority of this time in AEW with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus as the Jurassic Express faction. Stunt was released from AEW in 2022, but made a return earlier this year in 2024 to accept an open challenge by his former friend, Jack Perry (Jungle Boy), for the TNT Championship.
RECOMMENDED
AEW Star Opens Up On Shane McMahon Potentially Joining AEW
The Young Bucks on Jack Perry’s Ascent to Stardom–And Their Attack on Tony Khan