AEW Provides Update On 'Cancelled Show' With Venue Change To Major FanCon Event
Earlier today (11/14) Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio announced that the upcoming December 7 episode of AEW Collision had been cancelled by the promotion. AEW has since provided an update and it's good news for wrestling fans in Ohio's capital city.
The event hasn't been cancelled, it's just switching venues.
For the first time in history, AEW Collision will be held in partnership with GalaxyCon Columbus on Saturday, December 7 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
"We couldn't be more excited about this incredible new partnership with All Elite Wrestling," Said Mike Broder, Founder and President of GalaxyCon. "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to service our attendees and grow our fanbase. I can't think of a better partner to do that with than AEW, and we look forward to bringing an incredible experience for wrestling fans."
GalaxyCon Columbus is a 3-Day 'Festival of Fandom' with celebrities, artists, writers, voice actors, cosplayers and entertainers all in attendance. A full guest list can be found here for those interested in attending.
All fans who purchased tickets for Collision at Nationwide Arena will be automatically refunded and will have to buy new tickets if they still intend to go to the show.
Tickets for AEW Collision at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale this Saturday, November 16 at 2 PM ET via AEWTix.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com.
