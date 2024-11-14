Upcoming Episode of AEW Collision Has Been Cancelled
An upcoming episode of AEW Collision has apparently been cancelled.
Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio - the home of the NHL's Columbus Bluejackets - was set to host the December 7 episode of Collision, but the venue's website now lists the event as being cancelled.
Those who click on the link for ticket information are greeted with the following message:
"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days."
It's unclear at this time why AEW pulled the plug on it's Columbus show or whether the December 7 Collision show will now be held at another venue.
AEW has not held an event at Nationwide Arena since August of 2023 when Dynamite was in Columbus.
The Takedown on SI has reached out to All Elite Wrestling for comment and we will provide more details on this story as they become available.
