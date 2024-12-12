AEW Rampage Spoilers (12/13): Toni Storm Returns To Action For First Time Since All In
Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage was filmed last night at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City after the special Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite went off the air.
The show featured former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm wrestling her first match in All Elite Wrestling since she lost to Mariah May at All In. Storm took on Harley Cameron in one-on-one action, while Deonna Purrazzo had a match of her own.
The Indy God Matt Cardona was also in action ahead of his Ring of Honor Championship match against Chris Jericho and the Don Callis Family took part in a big tag team match up in the Rampage main event.
The following spoilers are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope.
Full AEW Rampage Results (12/13/24):
- Toni Storm is successful in her return match to AEW. She beat Harley Cameron with the Storm Zero.
- Deonna Purrazzo defeated Shazza McKenzie via submission with the Fujiwara armbar.
- Matt Cardona beat Bryan Keith with Chris Jericho on commentary.
- Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis defeated Konosuke Takeshita & Lance Archer after Hobbs hit a spinebuster on Archer and pinned him. After the match was over, Takeshita attempt to attack Hobbs and got a spine buster of his own. Hobbs held up the International Title belt to close out the show.
