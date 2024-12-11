Kevin Owens Rooting Hard For Finn Balor To Win The World Heavyweight Championship [Exclusive]
Kevin Owens would love to be an agent of chaos this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.
WrestleMania season is just around the corner and many in the wrestling community would be absolutely stunned to see a dramatic shift off the path that the WWE creative team has seemingly laid out to Las Vegas. Particularly when it comes to the WWE Championship that is currently around the waist of Cody Rhodes.
The American Nightmare will defend his coveted title against Kevin Owens this Saturday night live on NBC, but for Rhodes this match is about much more than a Championship. This is his opportunity at a sliver of revenge on behalf of his injured friend and mentor Randy Orton.
For Owens, it's his chance to rock the foundations of WrestleMania 41 by dethroning WWE's golden boy. And he'd love to leave the New York crowd with their jaws laying on the floor of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
"Wrestling is at it's very best when it's unpredictable. There's chaos. When you don't know what to expect. I love that aspect of it." Owens told The Takedown on SI. "That's when the moments, the special moments, are created. When something happens that you wouldn't have expected it to happen."
Cody Rhodes finished his story back in April when he finally toppled Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL and captured the one Championship that had previously eluded his family.
Seeds for the following year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' were already being planted the very next night on Raw when The Rock interrupted Rhodes' Championship celebration.
Regardless of whether The Great One decides to lace up the boots next year or not, it's hard to envision Cody hanging onto the gold this long, just to drop it weeks out from the Royal Rumble. The same sentiment rings true for the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.
Gunther appears to be well on track for another lengthy, and potentially record breaking, Championship run, but he faces a steep challenge this weekend in the form of a triple threat match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor.
With the exception of his Judgment Day cohorts, there may be no bigger fan of Balor this weekend than Kevin Owens.
"If you're asking me what my perfect scenario would be for Saturday night. I wanna see Finn Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship. I wanna win the WWE title." Owens said. "Just on a personal level for both of us, we've been friends since the moment we got to WWE together at the same time. [We've gotten] very close. I really do consider him like a brother. I would just love to share that with him."
Balor won the inaugural Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016 when he defeated Seth Rollins to capture the newly commissioned World Title for Monday Night Raw. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish the gold the next night after suffering a torn labrum in his match with Rollins.
The injury to Balor opened the door for Owens, as he would capture the vacated Universal Championship the following week. Neither man, however, has been able to win the big one on the main roster ever since their respective first runs, leading many to believe that both men are long overdue for a second chance.
"Forget me," Owens said. "Finn got the short end of the stick more than anyone because he won the Universal Title, then never even had the chance to show what he could do with it. And then, you know, after that you can count on one hand probably the number titles matches he's had and stuff. So, yeah, I would love to see him walk out with that title."
Finn Balor confirmed that he signed a contract extension with WWE earlier this year and recent reports say he's expected to receive a renewed singles push in the months ahead.
Maybe that push starts this weekend with Finn capturing his first World Heavyweight Championship. Moreover, perhaps Balor and his buddy Kevin Owens will get to have their moment in the spotlight together.
"I don't care if the fans like it, don't like it. Which by the way, they would like it," Owens said. "That's just a completely selfish, personal thing I'd love to see just for both of us."
