AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Toni Storm Returns To Confront Mariah May!
Toni Storm is timeless no more!
The former AEW Women's World Champion has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since she dropped her title to Mariah May at All In at Wembley Stadium, and even recently claimed to have retired from professional wrestling. Turns out it's the Timeless gimmick that's seemingly been retired.
Mariah May successfully defended her AEW Women's World Title against Mina Shirakawa in the main of event of Winter is Coming Wednesday night, but had very little time to celebrate as Toni Storm would stun her former protégé by making her shocking return to close the show.
Storm went back in time to pull out the leather jacket, sunglasses and backwards ballcap that fans were accustomed to seeing her wear before she suffered her... let's call it... extended mental health episode.
Her return sent shockwaves across the T-Mobile Center Wednesday night, including a stunned Thunder Rosa who was sitting ringside for the Women's Title Match.
Clearly Toni Storm is back to deal with some unfinished business in regards to Mariah May, while Mina Shirakawa is vowing that she's not done with the Women's Champion either.
The Women's World Title picture is certainly heating back up as we inch closer to World's End. Let's get you caught up on everything else that happened Wednesday night on Dynamite.
Full Winter is Coming Results (12/11/24):
- Jon Moxley & Pac defeated Orange Cassidy & Jay White via DQ. Hangman Adam Page attacked the AEW World Champion to cause the disqualification. The action set up a Fatal 4-Way for the AEW title at World's End. Moxley will defend against Orange Cassidy, Jay White and Hangman Page.
- HOOK attacked Christian Cage as he attempted to address the current AEW World Championship picture.
- Will Ospreay beat Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic Gold League Match to earn three points. Claudio planted Opsreay after the match before being run off by Darby Allin, who was wielding a baseball bat.
- Adam Cole defeated Kyle O'Reilly to earn a shot at MJF and his Dynamite Diamond Ring at World's End.
- Ricochet beat Brody King in a Continental Classic Gold League Match to earn three points.
- Mercedes Moné and Anna Jay spoke to Renee Paquette ahead of their match next week on Dynamite.
- Mariah May defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain the AEW Women's World Championship. Toni Storm made her surprise return to close the show.
