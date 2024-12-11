Trish Stratus On Why She Thinks WWE Match With Sasha Banks Didn't Happen [Exclusive]
Trish Stratus has been retired as a full-time competitor for nearly two decades, but the WWE Hall of Famer has been more than willing to dip her toes back into the water when the right opportunity presented itself.
Over the years we've seen Stratus tangle with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch, but the one dream match up that never came to fruition seemed to be the most obvious to book following the 2018 Royal Rumble.
The Takedown on SI caught up with Trish at GalaxyCon Columbus last weekend and asked point blank why she thinks she never faced off with Sasha Banks, now wrestling as Mercedes Moné in AEW, especially after their Rumble exchange and all their trash talking through the media.
"I really think people never thought I'd ever come back for another match. Like after the Royal Rumble, it was enough. It was a little sizzle reel, so to speak, of Trish Stratus and Stratisfaction. Which is not easy to pull off, but it was like, all right. You still got it, or whatever. But to think [I could] come back after how many years to do a match? Like what, [12] years after my retirement... Which is wild. But then, you know, she left."
Stratus would wind up competing over a dozen more times in WWE following the 2018 Royal Rumble, with her next bout happening at the all women's Evolution Premium Live Event in October of that same year.
Trish would team with her 'bestie' Lita in tag team action against Mickie James and Alicia Fox, paying off another memorable exchange from the Women's Rumble Match where Stratus and her old rival James came face-to-face once again.
It wasn't until SummerSlam 2019 in her home town of Toronto that Stratus would wrestle her first singles match since her full-time retirement, but with Sasha Banks on hiatus following WrestleMania 35, Trish made the pitch to WWE creative to work with Charlotte Flair.
MORE: Trish Stratus Planning Next Move Ahead of WWE 25-Year Anniversary [Exclusive]
Mercedes Moné's highly publicized exit from WWE in the spring of 2022 made it impossible for the pair to work together when Stratus was ready for her extended return last year. And any dreams of the two facing each other in AEW are never going to advance beyond the fantasy.
"I really am a WWE girl all the way." Stratus said when asked about that money match-up happening elsewhere, but she did leave the door open down the road. "So much more life we have."
Check out our full conversation with Trish Stratus on The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel and make sure to subscribe so you don't miss out on any of our great exclusive content.
