AEW Releases Special Rebel Heart Merchandise to Help Fight ALS

Earlier this year, former AEW star Rebel announced she was suffering from terminal ALS.

At this year's Double or Nothing PPV press conference, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the Rebel diagnosis and confirmed that AEW would be as supportive as they could in her fight against the disease.

On Tuesday, the company showed some of that fight with a brand new Rebel merchandise line.

Join us in supporting a cause close to our hearts: #RebelHeart tee and bracelet - both available now on @ShopAEW in honor of @RebelTanea and #LouGehrigDay.

100% of profits go to @iamalsorg and @TeamGleason, benefiting those affected by ALS. @AEWTogether ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FPqd0FxmMI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2026

The merch line is called Rebel Heart and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Team Gleason non-profit organization to help fight ALS.

"Join us in supporting a cause close to our hearts: tee and bracelet - both available now on in honor of Rebel," AEW wrote on social media. "100% of profits go to I Am ALS and Team Gleason, benefiting those affected by ALS."

AEW and Tony Khan set to fight alongside Rebel in ALS battle

Tony Khan | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In addition to the merchandise, Tony Khan has noted that the company is working to put their annual Fight for the Fallen event on in support of Rebel and an ALS support organization. AEW has not officially announced that event or what charity it will support. Throughout the years, Fight for the Fallen has been an annual charity episode of AEW Dynamite.

Rebel is a former member of the AEW women's division and at her highest level, worked alongside Britt Baker as Baker's manager. Rebel joined AEW in 2019 as a hair and makeup artist, and in 2020, she made her television debut alongside Baker.

Rebel wrestled only a couple of matches for AEW before she was injured in 2021. Her last televised match was against Anna Jay during a 2022 episode of AEW Dark.

In May of this year, Rebel posted a social media video that detailed her battle with ALS. In it, she gave AEW fans an update on her health and what the future holds for her in terms of what the battle looks like.

In addition to Fight for the Fallen, AEW is set to have a huge summer. The company will deliver its Forbidden Door PPV in June and the first-ever Redemption PPV event in July. In August, they will bring their All In event to Wembley Stadium for the third time.

AEW All In will feature two championship matches. Both challengers for those championships will be crowned in this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. That tournament is set to continue on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.