AEW Dynamite Results (7/15/26): Ospreay Crashes Omega's Celebration, Fletcher Battles Komander

Just a week ago, MJF was the AEW Men's World Champion, but a valiant battle by Kenny Omega on last week's show led to Omega winning the top prize in the company. On this week's episode of Dynamite, Omega celebrated that victory and laid out what his championship run would look like.

In the middle of the show, Omega made his way down to the ring for his celebration ceremony. Before it could get going, The Young Bucks walked out. They told Omega they couldn't stand watching him walk around with MJF's title belt and handed him a brand new one. They then handed Omega the microphone.

Omega spoke and said it was a long time since he held the world title. He said he wasn't sure he ever would again. Omega continued on and talked about his road back to the championship. He said he put it all on the line last week and won.

"It's been so long, that I wasn't even sure if I could even hold this thing ever again."



An emotional @KennyOmegamanX speaks on his journey back to the AEW World Championship.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3djv4cwSrv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

Eventually, Will Ospreay's music hit and the All In contender for the world title walked to the ring. Ospreay heaped a ton of praise on Omega. He said he looked up to Omega and that they fought all over the world. Ospreay said they were both alphas, so things would get testy between them, but that he wanted Omega to know how much he respected him. Ospreay said that they would prove at All In that AEW is where the best wrestle. As they were about to shake hands, Kevin Knight made his entrance to a chorus of boos.

Knight said that he was owed a world title match because MJF said he would give him one. Omega laughed that claim off and said he wouldn't be honoring the word of MJF. He said he might give Knight a title shot because he's just a nice guy. Omega went on to tell Knight that he didn't need Don Callis to win a world title and if he wanted a shot at the big belt at Redemption, he would need to do it all by himself.

Winner of the 2026 Men's #OwenCup @WillOspreay offers his congratulations to AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cjxD03vrFv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

Knight was about to answer that challenge, but smashed Omega in the face with a microphone instead. Ospreay tried to fight back, but it was Darby Allin who clocked him. The Don Callis Family came out and was prepped to attack Omega, Ospreay, and Allin, but the Death Riders stood in between the two sides to stop it.

This week on Dynamite, the show opened with an AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship match between Adam Copeland & Christian Cage and The Death Riders. The match was made official earlier in the day on Wednesday.

A TOSSING spear gets Cage & Cope the win! #AndStill!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/aFBuYpTLpa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta to retain the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships. The crowd was firmly on the side Cage and Copeland, and they got a definitive win. When the match ended, The Young Bucks were shown applauding in the audience, signaling not only respect, but a potential match down the road.

After the match was over, The Dogs started to attack Copeland and Cage, but The Bang Bang Gang ran out to make the save. There was a bit of confusion around whose side Jay White was on. Cage thought he was trying to attack him, but Copeland served as the voice of reason.

Jay White | All Elite Wrestling

Andrade El Idolo defeated Jake Doyle in other action on the show this week. Because Andrade won this match, he earned himself a shot at Mark Davis and the AEW National Championship. During the broadcast, the announce team confirmed that the title match would take place at the Redemption PPV event at the end of this month.

After the match, Mark Davis walked down to the ring with his belt. He tried to mix it up with Andrade, but backed off when Andrade put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Earlier in the night, Andrade told Renee Paquette that he had a good friend who was able to get that for him.

With his newly acquired Dynamite Diamond Ring, @AndradeElIdolo strides confidently into his match vs @TheDonCallis Family's @JakeSomething_!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/354CnuL0vG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

Kenny Omega winning the world championship from MJF wasn't the only title change last week on the show. Kyle Fletcher won the AEW International Championship by beating Konosuke Takeshita. This week on the show, Fletcher made his first title defense.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Komander to retain the AEW International Championship. The match was filled with quick-paced action and featured an insane super Canadian Destroyer by Komander. Komander had his moments and nearly won the match at multiple different points. In the end, Fletcher connected with his Brainbuster to secure the victory.

WHAT A MATCH! #AndStill



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VaHn61YLin — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

After the match, Fletcher tried to remove Komander's mask, but Takeshita ran out for the save. The two brawled with one another until Takeshita got the upper hand. Takeshita picked up Fletcher's title match, but was then hit from behind by Kazuchika Okada. Okada had a tense moment with Fletcher in the ring and it was because both men tried to grab the title belt.

In the main event of the program, Merceds Mone and Divine Dominion defeated Hyan, Maya World, and Willow Nightingale. Mone won the match with the Money Maker, but Divine Dominion drove a lot of the offense. The show ended with Mone and her team celebrating on the entrance ramp.

The CEO does her hometown of Boston proud and picks up the win!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yHk0kUvrXL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

AEW Dynamite Results

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia to retain the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships

Andrade El Idolo defeated Jake Doyle and earned a shot at the AEW National Championship

Brodido defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

Kyle Fletcher defeated Komander to retain the AEW International Championship

Darby Allin defeated Brian Cage

Mercedes Mone and Divine Dominion defeated Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan in a Trios Match