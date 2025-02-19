AEW Reveals Double Or Nothing 2025 Date And Location
For the third time since its inception, AEW will be bringing "Double or Nothing" outside of Las Vegas.
The promotion announced Wednesday morning, via AZCentral, the pay-per-view will be held May 25 in Glendale, Ariz. at the Desert Diamond Arena. This is the former home of the Arizona Coyotes NHL squad, which recently moved to Utah and left the arena in 2022 after the city chose not to renew its contract with the franchise.
"Double or Nothing" was AEW's inaugural event in 2019, first held at the historic MGM Grand Hotel. The company would move the PPV over to Daily's Place for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 2021 edition of the show being AEW's first full show back with fans in attendance.
AEW held the 2022 and 2023 editions of the show at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas before returning to the MGM Grand last year. It's not entirely known why the company will not run the city again this year, though WWE will be bringing its WrestleMania week festivities to Las Vegas a month prior.
"Double or Nothing" has been one of AEW's premiere events since the company's inception. The first edition of the show featured Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley's AEW debut, and the memorable Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes "Brother vs. Brother" match.
VIP tickets for the show are available now, and the pre-sale starts Feb. 21. The general sale will be held on Monday.
