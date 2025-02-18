Michael Cole Says He Will "Never, Ever Disparage Vince McMahon" Professionally
Michael Cole has been a mainstay voice in WWE for more than 25 years, rising from backstage interviewer to the longest-running play-by-play man in company history.
His path to that point was largely unconventional. He went from reporting from political war zones to calling action on RAW is WAR, and says he only had that opportunity because of one person.
Speaking with Logan Paul on his podcast IMPAULSIVE, Cole discussed former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's influence on his career.
“I will never, ever disparage Vince McMahon," Cole said. "He’s got his personal issues and whatnot. But from a professional standpoint, I’ll never disparage the man. I would not be here today without Vince. He gave me everything. Stuck with me when I was learning to be a wrestling guy. Wasn’t a wrestling guy when I came here.”
McMahon has been involved in 2.5 years of both criminal and civil legal drama, and left the company at the beginning of 2024 for good as a federal investigation and explosive civil suit pushed him into retirement. He was also known for blowing up on his announcers while they worked, Cole included.
MORE: Vince McMahon Blew Up At Michael Cole For Using Very Common Word On Commentary
Still, Cole believes McMahon saw something in him that let him inherit the torch from Jim Ross as the voice of the company.
“I think there were two things. Jim Ross, obviously, was the man. I still think the greatest ever," Cole said. "I think Vince understood that JR was getting older and he needed to bring in somebody younger. I just think because of my background, and I was a good announcer at the time, I just think he… JR had came to the WWE already a wrestling guy. I think me being new and fresh and not a wrestling guy, Vince was able to mold me how he wanted me to be an announcer, and he stuck with it.”
Cole also commented on the Corey Graves situation during the interview.
