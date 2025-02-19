TNA X Division Champion Moose Appears On WWE NXT, Confronts Oba Femi
The WWE and TNA partnership continues to make ripples throughout the wrestling world, and it did so on the Feb. 18 edition of WWE NXT in a major way.
WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi was in the ring discussing the events that transpired at Vengeance Day, and was interrupted by TNA X Division Champion Moose. Moose would square up immediately with Femi, and explain to him he was the one man Femi could not rule over.
The two would then tease a future match between one another.
Moose is just the latest crossover in a line of TNA talent to appear on WWE TV. Joe Hendry appeared in the WWE Royal Rumble match earlier this month, and hopes to have more experiences in WWE and NXT.
Femi defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller at NXT Vengeance Day, but was then attacked by a group of hooded men.
